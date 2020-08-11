Heat Relief Next Week? Maybe!

The weather remains stagnant and hot across Central Texas but a small change in the weather pattern next week could bring us a bit of rain and maybe even drop our temperatures too! Until next week, expect much of the same. Morning temperatures today and for the rest of the work week will start in the mid-to-upper 70s with mostly sunny skies overhead. Midday temperatures warm into the upper 80s and low 90s before reaching and potentially surpassing 100°. Unfortunately, it looks like temperatures will be warming up a tiny bit (to as high as 104°) Thursday and Friday before dropping a bit late this weekend.

Our next weather-maker is about a week away. Forecast models are showing a cold front moving through the eastern-third of the United States and while all of the cooler air and energy will be well away from Central Texas, the tail end of that cold front could clip our area. A few isolated showers are possible next Monday and Tuesday depending on when that front arrives. We’re still expecting temperatures to be in the upper 90s early next week. As slightly cooler air moves in by the middle of next week, temperatures may drop into the mid 90s! It’s still August and cold fronts are rare so this cold front is not guaranteed but it’s something we’ll all be hoping for.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.