Lampasas: Students begin new school year

LAMPASAS, Texas (KWTX) – Students in Lampasas started school Monday morning.

Lampasas ISD Superintendent Chane Rascoe said he and others in the district spent a lot of time creating plans to keep students safe.

Rascoe said it was important for students to get back into the classroom and learn, and in order for that to be successful, he said parents need to screen their children before they come to school.

“I encouraged our parents to print those off, those symptoms, and put them on the fridge, and every morning just have a brief conversation with your child and just ask them if they’re experiencing any of those symptoms, and if they are, we encourage them to stay home,” Rascoe said.

In addition to self-screening before coming to school, Rascoe said students will also be socially distanced as much as possible on the bus.

There will be hand sanitizer for them to use when they get on the bus, and they’ll be socially distanced as they get off the bus and head into the buildings.

When it comes to lunch time, students will be spread out in different rooms in each of the schools.

Instead of the traditional buffet line, there will be grab and go lunches for students who don’t bring one from home.

Rascoe said the school is following Gov. Greg Abbott’s mask mandate, so for now, all students fifth grade and older will be required to wear masks in the classroom and on the school bus.

“I’ll be completely honest, I don’t like the mask either, but if it keeps our kids to where we can keep them in school, then I’m going to wear it and there’s no question,” Rascoe said.

Parents had the option to either send their children to school in-person full time, or keep them at home for virtual learning.

Students in the Goldthwaite ISD also returned to class in person or from home Monday.

In-person and online instruction resumes Wednesday in the Blum, Connally, Malone, Meridian, Oglesby, Hico and Groesbeck ISDs.

Classes also begin Wednesday at St. Mary’s Catholic School.

The school year begins both in-person and online on Thursday in the Bynum, Covington, Gatesville, Hamilton, Mt. Calm and Westphalia ISDs.

Under Texas Education Agency guidelines, school districts must offer both in-person and online options to students and districts may choose to limit access to on-campus instruction for the first four weeks of the fall term and may seek waivers to extend the period to eight weeks.

The guidelines do provide exceptions for students whose families don’t have internet access or devices required for virtual learning.

The TEA also gave districts flexibility in deciding when to resume instruction and a number in the area opted to wait until after Labor Day to start the new school year.

