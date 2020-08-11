Late drop leaves S&P 500 lower, breaking a 7-day win streak

NEW YORK (AP) - A late slide in big technology companies left indexes broadly lower on Wall Street, erasing an early gain and breaking a seven-day winning streak for the S&P 500.

The benchmark index, which fell 0.8% Tuesday, remains within striking distance of the all-time high it reached in February.

Gains for banks and industrial companies were offset by drops in big-name tech stocks like Apple and Microsoft.

Those stocks have far outpaced the rest of the market this year as investors bet they could still thrive in a stay-at-home economy.

Treasury yields rose, a sign that pessimism about the economy is easing.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.