Local nursing home residents overwhelmed with new pen pals after request goes viral

GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) More than 50 residents at a local nursing home seeking pen pals have received thousands of letters from around the world.

From Spain to the Philippines, letters have been flooding Hillside Medical Lodge ever since they put out a call for senior pen pals last week.

They’ve received so many letters, the postal worker had to make two trips Monday because their truck wasn’t big enough.

Residents and staff at the Gatesville nursing home are thrilled with the response.

Many of the seniors have been receiving gifts with their letters including books, cookies and homemade face masks.

