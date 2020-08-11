One local district trims bus routes to ensure social distancing

MART, Texas. (KWTX) - The Mart ISD is facing a few challenges this year and one of them is how to socially distance students on school buses, Superintendent Betsy Burnett says.

Burnett said the Texas Education Agency recommends social distancing on buses by skipping rows, but that was something that was only possible by limiting the number of students on the bus.

In order to do that, the district decided to eliminate in-town routes for students.

“Eliminating those in-town riders will allow us to socially distance better on the school buses. We’re hoping not to have more than 20 or 30 students on a school bus at a time,” Burnett said.

Siblings or students from the same home will be able to sit together on the bus, and they will be socially distanced from other students on the bus.

Drivers and students will be wearing masks, and students will have to use hand sanitizer as they get on.

Burnett said the routes will not have to change because they’re not doing in-town pickups this year.

She added the district recognizes that change could create a hardship for parents, so school hours have been extended from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. to give parents and guardians more flexibility in dropping off and picking up their students.

Teachers and paraprofessionals will be working the extended hours during the school year, and Burnett said they’ll be available to help students with any school concerns.

In addition to the change in hours, Burnett said they’ve also created walking paths through the town so students can get to school safely.

Teachers will be along the path to make sure students can safely cross Texas Avenue.

