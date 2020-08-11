Advertisement

Over 900 in one district quarantine after high school shut down

A Georgia school district has quarantined more than 900 students and staff members because of possible exposure to the coronavirus since classes resumed this last week.
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 6:06 PM CDT
CANTON, Ga. (AP) - A Georgia school district has quarantined more than 900 students and staff members because of possible exposure to the coronavirus since classes resumed this last week.

The Cherokee County School District outside Atlanta said it would also temporarily shut down a hard-hit high school in which a widely shared photo showed dozens of maskless students posing together.

The district serves more than 42,000 students.

The state Department of Public Health reports that Georgia on Tuesday posted its highest single-day death total so far of the pandemic at 137.

The state is currently averaging more than 60 deaths being reported each day, 

