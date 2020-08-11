Advertisement

Russia registers virus vaccine, Putin’s daughter given it

Russian President Vladimir Putin says that a coronavirus vaccine developed in the country has been registered for use and one of his daughters has already been inoculated. Speaking at a government meeting Tuesday,
Russian President Vladimir Putin says that a coronavirus vaccine developed in the country has been registered for use and one of his daughters has already been inoculated. Speaking at a government meeting Tuesday,(WTVG)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSCOW (AP) - Russian President Vladimir Putin says that a coronavirus vaccine developed in the country has been registered for use and one of his daughters has already been inoculated. Speaking at a government meeting Tuesday,

Putin said that the vaccine has proven efficient during tests, offering a lasting immunity from the coronavirus.

Putin added that the vaccine underwent the necessary tests.

He added that one of his two daughters has received a shot of the vaccine.

The Russian authorities have said that medical workers, teachers and other risk groups will be the first to be inoculated.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Latest News

International

At least 13 reported killed in bus crash outside Mexico City

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
Mexican authorities say at least 13 people died when a bus overturned on a highway outside Mexico City.

Weather

Severe flooding displaces scores of thousands in Somalia

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
Severe flooding continues to displace thousands of people in Somalia.

Health

UPDATE: Statewide death toll rises above 8,700, Central Texas toll rises to almost 140

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
The death toll from COVID-19 rose to more than 8,700 statewide Tuesday while the regional toll increased to almost 140.

Health

Veteran Texas correctional officer dies of COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
Another veteran Texas prison correctional officer diagnosed with COVID-19 has died.

Latest News

State

Texas court holds jury trial in traffic crime case over Zoom

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
A Texas court has launched what the state says is the nation’s first virtual jury trial in a criminal case.

Our Town

Lampasas: Students begin new school year

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Hannah Hall
Students in Lampasas started school Monday morning.

News

Waco native working to turn Tokyo Olympic dreams into reality

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Man snared in online operation trying to ‘pimp out’ undercover deputy arrested at local motel

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
A man who authorities say arrived Monday at a local motel with “everything necessary to create web-based prostitution” was in custody Monday evening after he was met by deputies rather than the prostitute he expected.

News

Nine Central Texas men including 3 soldiers snared in two-day child prostitution sting

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Staff
Nine Central Texas men including three Fort Hood soldiers were snared in a two-day child sex trafficking sting, police said Monday.

Health

One local district trims bus routes to ensure social distancing

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Hannah Hall
One Central Texas school district is cutting back on its bus routes to ensure social distancing aboard the buses.