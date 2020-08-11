Advertisement

Sara Bareilles will start in ‘Girls5eva’

Sara Bareilles says she’s “already in love” with the characters of the comedy in which she will star for NBCUniversal’s streaming platform Peacock. (AP Photo / Jenny Kane)
Sara Bareilles says she's "already in love" with the characters of the comedy in which she will star for NBCUniversal's streaming platform Peacock. (AP Photo / Jenny Kane)
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) - Sara Bareilles says she’s “already in love” with the characters of the comedy in which she will star for NBCUniversal’s streaming platform Peacock.

Bareilles will play a former member of a one-hit wonder girl group from the 1990s who now runs her family’s Italian restaurant in the show “Girls5eva.”

Bareilles recently composed the music and occasionally starred in the Broadway musical “Waitress.”

She also wrote music and served as executive producer for the limited series “Little Voice.”

The rest of the cast and a premiere date were not given.

