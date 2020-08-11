Strong winds ‘likely’ toppled train in western Oklahoma

GAGE, Okla. (AP) - A National Weather Service meteorologist says it appears “likely” that wind gusts of up to 70 mph caused a BNSF Railways train to derail in western Oklahoma.

Meteorologist Phillip Ware in Norman said both the winds and the derailment occurred at approximately 8:30 p.m. Monday near Gage.

BNSF spokesperson Courtney Wallace said 16 cars, none carrying hazardous materials, derailed as the train traveled from Amarillo, bound for northwest Ohio.

Wallace said there were no injuries.

Ware said the winds are not part of the derecho that swept across the Midwest on Monday with 100 mph winds and power similar to an inland hurricane.(AP) -

