Texas court holds jury trial in traffic crime case over Zoom
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DALLAS (AP) - A Texas court has launched what the state says is the nation’s first virtual jury trial in a criminal case.
The misdemeanor traffic case is being broadcast live on YouTube.
It comes as the latest experiment in how to resume jury proceedings in a court system that’s been crippled by the coronavirus pandemic.
The case began Tuesday morning with potential jurors popping onto the screen in a virtual Travis County courtroom.
They were then separated to complete surveys and receive training on how to use Zoom.
Defense attorneys have raised constitutional and logistical concerns about e-court for criminal cases.
