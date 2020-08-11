Advertisement

Texas court holds jury trial in traffic crime case over Zoom

A court in Travis County has launched what the state says is the nation’s first virtual jury trial in a criminal case.
DALLAS (AP) - A Texas court has launched what the state says is the nation’s first virtual jury trial in a criminal case.

The misdemeanor traffic case is being broadcast live on YouTube.

It comes as the latest experiment in how to resume jury proceedings in a court system that’s been crippled by the coronavirus pandemic.

The case began Tuesday morning with potential jurors popping onto the screen in a virtual Travis County courtroom.

They were then separated to complete surveys and receive training on how to use Zoom.

Defense attorneys have raised constitutional and logistical concerns about e-court for criminal cases.

