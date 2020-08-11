Advertisement

This Week Summed Up: Hot, Dry, Sunny, Humid

By Camille Hoxworth
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Hot and breezy weather continues in Central Texas with high temperatures expecting to be in the triple digits for the next several days. Humidity starts to creep back in and it adds an extra stickiness to the heat this week. It will feel anywhere from 104-108 over the next few days. Sunshine rules the weather and rain chances stay away...for now.

Due to a combination of dry conditions, low humidity, and breezy south winds, fire weather conditions will become elevated each afternoon this week west of I-35. Take care to avoid activities that may ignite a wildfire, and check your local burn bans.

There could be a slight change to our weather pattern coming soon as high pressure drifts westward by the end of the weekend and into next week. Temperatures may drop into the mid-to-upper 90s and as high pressure loses its grip, it’ll open the door for a few low chances for rain next week. This could easily change as the high pressure may not budge, but it’something to hope for in the upcoming days.

