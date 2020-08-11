Advertisement

Waco native working to turn Tokyo Olympic dreams into reality

Wil London and a gold medal from the world championships
Wil London and a gold medal from the world championships(Wil London Twitter)
By Darby Brown
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - About this time next year, the Tokyo Olympics should be wrapping up. Without the COVID-19 pandemic, these Olympics would've been this summer.

One athlete from Waco, Wil London, is hoping to turn Olympic dreams into reality.

London is a Baylor and Waco High Alum. His track career started in the summers with Team Waco. He's still in Central Texas and is about to start training for the Tokyo Olympics all over again.

London ran in the Men's 4 x 400-meter relay to win a gold medal for Team USA in the 2019 IAAF World Championships. For 2020, he had his sights set on the Tokyo Olympics, but then the threat of COVID-19 came into the picture.

"At first it was one of those where you think you could put like a date on it, you know we had a timeline. It got more serious when we realized meets were starting to canceled one by one," explained London.

On March 24 the Olympics were officially postponed.

"One day Coach Hart was just like we're done. We're gonna end it so we'll just allow you to get the rest that you need and we'll start fresh," said London.

Former Baylor track coach Clyde Hart is still working with Wil. They plan to resume training in September.

Wil says this is the longest break he's had during his track career, and while he hasn't been working on improving his times, he has grown mentally.

"I've always used the track to motivate me with life you know. I'm having a bad day so I would go to the track and use the track to get rid of it, but now it's one of these things where I didn't have the track. So, if I was going through something I was having to figure things out on my own. It's like I found myself and I found myself to be a better person now," explained London.

If COVID-19 is still a threat in 2021 the Tokyo Olympics will be canceled altogether, but Wil isn't worried about the future.

“One thing I’ve learned during this break is you can’t control the outcome of things you can only control how you deal with it,” said London.

Latest News

Health

Baylor athletics reports 8 active COVID-19 cases

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff
Baylor Monday reported seven additional cases of COVID-19 involving athletes, raising the total number of positive cases to more than 50.

Sports

Baylor QB voices desire to play despite possible shutdown

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Tyler Bouldin
Baylor senior quarterback Charlie Brewer delivered this tweet Sunday night, voicing his disapproval of the possibility of shutting down college football this fall due to coronavirus health concerns.

Sports

Ex-Angels employee charged in overdose death of Tyler Skaggs

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 11:24 PM CDT
|
By GREG BEACHAM
Federal prosecutors say a former Los Angeles Angels employee has been charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl in connection with last year's overdose death of Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs.

Sports

Marlin looking to improve on two-win season

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 7:45 PM CDT

Sports

Xtra Point Preview: McGregor Bulldogs

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 6:14 PM CDT
|
By Darby Brown
The Bulldogs went 4-6 in 2019. They hope to be a playoff team this year out of District 11-3A.

Sports

UIL decides COVID-19 return to play protocol

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 1:23 PM CDT
|
By Darby Brown
The Medical Advisory Committee of the University Interscholastic League unanimously passed a motion Friday morning for COVID-19 return to play protocol.

National

Signs ominous and hopeful as college sports hangs in balance

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 6:24 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press and RALPH D. RUSSO
The NCAA Board of Governors handed off any decision on whether to hold championships for fall sports such as soccer and lower-level football to each division.

Sports

Marlin looking to improve on two-win season

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 10:41 PM CDT
|
By Tyler Bouldin
The Marlin Bulldogs are hoping to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2017.

Sports

Baylor expects 25% capacity at football games

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 6:12 PM CDT
|
By Tyler Bouldin
Baylor Director of Athletics Mack Rhoades told SicEm365 Radio Wednesday that he expects McLane Stadium capacity to be reduced to 25% for the 2020 football season.