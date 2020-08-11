Waco native working to turn Tokyo Olympic dreams into reality

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - About this time next year, the Tokyo Olympics should be wrapping up. Without the COVID-19 pandemic, these Olympics would've been this summer.

One athlete from Waco, Wil London, is hoping to turn Olympic dreams into reality.

London is a Baylor and Waco High Alum. His track career started in the summers with Team Waco. He's still in Central Texas and is about to start training for the Tokyo Olympics all over again.

London ran in the Men's 4 x 400-meter relay to win a gold medal for Team USA in the 2019 IAAF World Championships. For 2020, he had his sights set on the Tokyo Olympics, but then the threat of COVID-19 came into the picture.

"At first it was one of those where you think you could put like a date on it, you know we had a timeline. It got more serious when we realized meets were starting to canceled one by one," explained London.

On March 24 the Olympics were officially postponed.

"One day Coach Hart was just like we're done. We're gonna end it so we'll just allow you to get the rest that you need and we'll start fresh," said London.

Former Baylor track coach Clyde Hart is still working with Wil. They plan to resume training in September.

Wil says this is the longest break he's had during his track career, and while he hasn't been working on improving his times, he has grown mentally.

"I've always used the track to motivate me with life you know. I'm having a bad day so I would go to the track and use the track to get rid of it, but now it's one of these things where I didn't have the track. So, if I was going through something I was having to figure things out on my own. It's like I found myself and I found myself to be a better person now," explained London.

If COVID-19 is still a threat in 2021 the Tokyo Olympics will be canceled altogether, but Wil isn't worried about the future.

“One thing I’ve learned during this break is you can’t control the outcome of things you can only control how you deal with it,” said London.

