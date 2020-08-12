Advertisement

Amid crises, UNICEF USA launches program to help kids in US

The U.S. affiliate of UNICEF has announced its first major program supporting children in the United States.
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) - The U.S. affiliate of UNICEF has announced its first major program supporting children in the United States.

For more than 70 years, UNICEF USA has supported the global work of that U.N. agency, most of it focused on aiding children in developing countries.

UNICEF USA’s president says his agency will be investing $1 million this year on an initiative to help U.S. cities become more child-friendly.

Wednesday’s announcement comes amid overlapping domestic crises of the coronavirus and racial injustice.

Houston, Minneapolis and San Francisco are the first cities to commit.

Prince George’s County in Maryland is expected to follow soon.

The goal is to encourage cities to make themselves safer for children, and ensure there is equitable access to social programs, parks and playgrounds.

