Area school districts plan what to do if students, teachers test positive for COVID-19

One of the questions area school officials are wrestling with as they prepare to welcome students back to campus is what to do if students, staff or teachers test positive for COVID-19.
By Drake Lawson
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KWTX) - School officials across Central Texas are coming up with plans to how they will handle students, teachers and staff members who test positive for COVID-19 as the new school year begins.

The Waco, Temple, Midway, Connally, Mexia, and Moody ISD’s are among the districts making plans for the possibility.

“The biggest part is having a plan and being prepared,” Temple ISD spokeswoman Christine Parks said Wednesday.

Parks says the district is using a flow chart to determine what steps to take if someone begins to show symptoms of the virus.

Communication will be key in curbing the spread of the virus, Parks said.

“Communication with the health district, staff, parents, and students will be regular and it will be consistent,” she said.

One question for which, so far, there’s no universal answer involves the criteria for closing a school down to stop the virus from spreading.

Temple school officials say the Bell County Public Health District advised them it will take confirmed cases in about 2% of a school’s population to warrant a shutdown.

“That would include students and staff at a campus... it could trigger a partial or full campus closure,” Parks said.

The Waco-McLennan County Health District hasn’t yet issued guidelines because neither state nor federal health officials have offered guidance, Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver said Wednesday.

“CDC has not given guidance on this and neither has the state health department,” Deaver said.

“It’s going to have to be, for now, on a case-by-case basis, but I hope the health district can develop a better plan in the future,” he said.

The Moody ISD has developed a flow chart detailing steps to take in the event of positive diagnoses.

“We have implemented a lot of procedures and we are ready for the upcoming year,” Assistant Superintendent Andrew Miller said.

“We love our kids here on this campus like family and we will do anything to keep them safe,” Miller said.

