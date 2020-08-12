Bellmead: Police and fire a step closer to tax-funded raises

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police officers and firefighters in the City of Bellmead are one step closer to getting an increase in pay--across the board.

On Tuesday night, the city council voted 4-1 in favor of moving forward with a proposed tax hike to help fund public safety.

"When I'm losing firemen to Marlin, I'm not happy," said City Manager Yost Zakhary. "The citizens of Bellmead deserve better than the lowest paid officers and firefighters."

Zakhary says, per capita, Bellmead's officers are busier than Waco's and 'a lot busier' than Woodway's, yet still get paid much less.

The proposed 1.7 cent tax increase would raise the minimum pay for a Bellmead patrol officer from about $34,900 to $39,500.

"They get more experience here than anywhere else," said Police Chief Daniel Porter. "Then by the time they're trained, they're gone."

Porter, who was hired in November, says he inherited a department that's understaffed with officers who are underpaid, and it's causing a high-turnover rate in one of the most violent cities in Texas.

"There is so much potential here, but Bellmead is a violent place, Bellmead leads the state in violent crime," said Porter. "This is just an on-going culture, it's been systemic for years that Bellmead hasn't made the investments into the future for whatever reason, and so now with the staff that's come in, we're trying to look at ways to bring the city forward in a fiscally responsible way and keep the city competitive with other cities, and to do that, we need to provide the infrastructure to make Bellmead an inviting and safe place."

So far for 2020, the turnover rate at BPD is 46.9%, according to city officials.

Funding the police is paramount, we're competing with other officers from the Department of Public Safety to Waco to Woodway to Dallas-Fort Worth Airport, we're competing with those folks for the talent that these officers bring," said Porter. "And if we're not going to pay a competitive wage these officers, young officers, are going to go someplace else, and we're just going to be left behind the curve."

In a time when some cities across America are considering defunding police departments, all four of the speakers during the public comment portion of the meeting spoke in favor of fully funding public safety.

"These men and women, they grow up, they want to be policemen, they want to be officers, they want to be in the force, well they should be able to get paid for it, and they're worth it," said longtime Bellmead resident Diane Rose. "These officers don't get the respect they deserve."

If approved following public hearings in September, the tax rate would increase from .$0.359 to $0.377 for fiscal year 2021, giving Bellmead a balanced budget (with a smaller budget than fiscal year 2020 due to lower sales tax revenues).

The dissenting vote came from councilman Doss Youngblood who is against raising taxes, especially during uncertain times like these when people are losing jobs left and right.

"I respect all of them," said YoungBlood. "But you got to respect the people that don't make the money that you do."

A tax rate of $0.377 would still be one of the lowest in McLennan County and would only cost a residents with a $100,000 home an extra $17 a year, city financial officials say.

