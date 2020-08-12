Advertisement

Bellmead: Police and fire a step closer to tax-funded raises

By Rissa Shaw
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police officers and firefighters in the City of Bellmead are one step closer to getting an increase in pay--across the board.

On Tuesday night, the city council voted 4-1 in favor of moving forward with a proposed tax hike to help fund public safety.

"When I'm losing firemen to Marlin, I'm not happy," said City Manager Yost Zakhary. "The citizens of Bellmead deserve better than the lowest paid officers and firefighters."

Zakhary says, per capita, Bellmead's officers are busier than Waco's and 'a lot busier' than Woodway's, yet still get paid much less.

The proposed 1.7 cent tax increase would raise the minimum pay for a Bellmead patrol officer from about $34,900 to $39,500.

"They get more experience here than anywhere else," said Police Chief Daniel Porter. "Then by the time they're trained, they're gone."

Porter, who was hired in November, says he inherited a department that's understaffed with officers who are underpaid, and it's causing a high-turnover rate in one of the most violent cities in Texas.

"There is so much potential here, but Bellmead is a violent place, Bellmead leads the state in violent crime," said Porter. "This is just an on-going culture, it's been systemic for years that Bellmead hasn't made the investments into the future for whatever reason, and so now with the staff that's come in, we're trying to look at ways to bring the city forward in a fiscally responsible way and keep the city competitive with other cities, and to do that, we need to provide the infrastructure to make Bellmead an inviting and safe place."

So far for 2020, the turnover rate at BPD is 46.9%, according to city officials.

Funding the police is paramount, we're competing with other officers from the Department of Public Safety to Waco to Woodway to Dallas-Fort Worth Airport, we're competing with those folks for the talent that these officers bring," said Porter. "And if we're not going to pay a competitive wage these officers, young officers, are going to go someplace else, and we're just going to be left behind the curve."

In a time when some cities across America are considering defunding police departments, all four of the speakers during the public comment portion of the meeting spoke in favor of fully funding public safety.

"These men and women, they grow up, they want to be policemen, they want to be officers, they want to be in the force, well they should be able to get paid for it, and they're worth it," said longtime Bellmead resident Diane Rose. "These officers don't get the respect they deserve."

If approved following public hearings in September, the tax rate would increase from .$0.359 to $0.377 for fiscal year 2021, giving Bellmead a balanced budget (with a smaller budget than fiscal year 2020 due to lower sales tax revenues).

The dissenting vote came from councilman Doss Youngblood who is against raising taxes, especially during uncertain times like these when people are losing jobs left and right.

"I respect all of them," said YoungBlood. "But you got to respect the people that don't make the money that you do."

A tax rate of $0.377 would still be one of the lowest in McLennan County and would only cost a residents with a $100,000 home an extra $17 a year, city financial officials say.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Killeen Educators Association holds honking rally

Updated: 1 hour ago

Back To School

Killeen Educators Association holds honking rally

Updated: 2 hours ago
As KISD heads back to class next week, several of their own employees say they’re not ready.

Health

Statewide COVID-19 case count tops 500K, death toll rises above 8,700, Central Texas toll rises to almost 140

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
The death toll from COVID-19 rose to more than 8,700 statewide Tuesday while the regional toll increased to almost 140 and the total number of confirmed cases in Texas increased to more than 500,000.

National

90% increase in COVID-19 cases seen in US children over last month, report says

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Gray News Staff
Severe symptoms still appear rare among those kids infected, making up less than 2% of hospitalizations. However, at least 90 children have died from the disease.

Latest News

Health

Veteran Texas correctional officer dies of COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff
Another veteran Texas prison correctional officer diagnosed with COVID-19 has died.

Our Town

Waco: MCC prepares for an ‘entirely different’ fall semester

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Drake Lawson
McLennan Community College is preparing for something completely different as the start of the fall semester approaches.

Our Town

Waco: Organization collects bicycles for Central Texas Veterans

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Justin Earley
A Waco organization is collecting bicycles for Central Texas veterans.

News

Grand jury declines to indict Baylor football player in deadly crash

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Paul J. Gately
A local grand jury has declined to indict a Baylor football player who was charged last fall in connection with a deadly crash on State Highway 6.

State

Texas court holds jury trial in traffic crime case over Zoom

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
A Texas court has launched what the state says is the nation’s first virtual jury trial in a criminal case.

Our Town

Lampasas: Students begin new school year

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Hannah Hall
Students in Lampasas started school Monday morning.