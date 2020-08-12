Advertisement

Broadway musical ‘Diana’ to bypass closed stage for Netflix

The Broadway musical “Diana” isn’t waiting for theaters to reopen in New York to offer its show to a live audience, it’s going to Netflix.
The Broadway musical "Diana" isn't waiting for theaters to reopen in New York to offer its show to a live audience, it's going to Netflix.
Aug. 12, 2020
NEW YORK (AP) - The Broadway musical “Diana” isn’t waiting for theaters to reopen in New York to offer its show to a live audience, it’s going to Netflix.

In an unconventional step, the cast and crew will reunite in an empty theater to perform the musical for cameras.

Then the finished product will be put on Netflix for broadcast next year, before the show welcomes a live audience again.

Producers have worked out safety protocols with Actors’ Equity Association, the labor union representing actors and stage managers.

The provisions include testing, an isolation plan and changes to ensure ventilation.

