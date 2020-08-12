Advertisement

Business lobby raises concerns over Trump payroll tax break

President Donald Trump speaks at an event called "Kids First: Getting America's Children Safely Back to School" in the State Dining room of the White House, Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, in Washington.
President Donald Trump speaks at an event called "Kids First: Getting America's Children Safely Back to School" in the State Dining room of the White House, Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, in Washington.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - The nation’s leading business group is raising serious concerns about President Donald Trump’s move to defer Social Security payroll taxes for American workers.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is warning that the plan for a shot of economic relief during the coronavirus pandemic could prove unworkable.

The Chamber has been a White House ally in battles to cut federal regulations and taxes.

But the group’s letter to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says Mr. Trump’s directive is “surrounded by uncertainty” and “only exacerbates the challenges” for companies trying to quickly put his action in place.

There’s been no immediate response from the administration.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

