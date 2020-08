WACO, Texas (KWTX) –Five McLennan County residents diagnosed with COVID-19 have died in the last 24 hours, officials said Wednesday.

The five deaths increased the virus’ toll in the county to 70.

Officials also reported 54 new cases of the virus Wednesday.

“We are stretched without a doubt,” Dr. James Morrison of Baylor Scott & White said.

