Dolly Parton, Justin Bieber among virtual TV festival stars

FILE - In this July 31, 2015 file photo, Dolly Parton performs in concert at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn. Parton will perform a new song “Faith” in a gospel medley at the Country Music Association Awards on the Nov. 13 awards show in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Wade Payne/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - In this July 31, 2015 file photo, Dolly Parton performs in concert at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn. Parton will perform a new song "Faith" in a gospel medley at the Country Music Association Awards on the Nov. 13 awards show in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Wade Payne/Invision/AP, File)
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Dolly Parton, Cate Blanchett and Justin Bieber are part of the virtual edition of the Paley Center’s annual TV festival.

Responding to pandemic restrictions, PaleyFest taped socially distanced discussions that are streaming free this week on the Paley Center’s YouTube channel.

Dolly Parton, Cate Blanchett and Justin Bieber are among the stars taking part in the festival.

The showcased series includes “Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings”; “Justin Bieber: Seasons”; “Late Night with Seth Meyers”; “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”; “Mrs. America”; “One Day at a Time”; “Outlander”; “Ozark,” and “Queer Eye.”

The head of the Paley Center says the virtual festival lets fans enjoy watching conversations with stars and producers from the comfort of home

