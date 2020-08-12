Dolly Parton, Justin Bieber among virtual TV festival stars

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Dolly Parton, Cate Blanchett and Justin Bieber are part of the virtual edition of the Paley Center’s annual TV festival.

Responding to pandemic restrictions, PaleyFest taped socially distanced discussions that are streaming free this week on the Paley Center’s YouTube channel.

The showcased series includes “Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings”; “Justin Bieber: Seasons”; “Late Night with Seth Meyers”; “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”; “Mrs. America”; “One Day at a Time”; “Outlander”; “Ozark,” and “Queer Eye.”

The head of the Paley Center says the virtual festival lets fans enjoy watching conversations with stars and producers from the comfort of home

