Ford recalls midsize SUVs to fix possible brake fluid leaks

Ford is recalling more than 558,000 midsize SUVs in North America because the brakes may not work properly. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)(GIM)
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
(AP) - Ford is recalling more than 558,000 midsize SUVs in North America because the brakes may not work properly.

The recall covers certain 2015 through 2018 Ford Edge and 2016 through 2018 Lincoln MKX vehicles.

Ford says in a statement Wednesday that some front brake hoses can rupture, causing brake fluid to leak.

If too much fluid leaks, it could take more effort to stop the vehicle and stopping distances could increase.

The company says it doesn’t know of any crashes or injuries.

Drivers should see a brake warning light on the dashboard if the fluid gets too low.

Owners will be notified starting the week of Sept. 14.

Dealers will replace the front brake jounce hoses.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

