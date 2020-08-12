Harris brings Baptist, interfaith roots to Democratic ticket

(AP) - Kamala Harris, tapped on Tuesday as Joe Biden’s running mate, attended services at both a Black Baptist church and a Hindu temple growing up.

That interfaith background reflects the first-term Democratic senator's historic status as the first Black woman and woman of South Asian descent on a major-party presidential ticket.

Harris, whose name means “lotus” in the Sanskrit language, identifies as a Baptist as an adult and brought another faith into her life in 2014 when she married Douglas Emhoff, a Jewish attorney.

While she has not spoken about her faith as frequently as Biden, Harris at times invoked biblical values during her Democratic presidential primary bid.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.