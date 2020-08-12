Advertisement

Harris brings Baptist, interfaith roots to Democratic ticket

FILE - In this Oct. 2, 2019, file photo, then -Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., listens during a gun safety forum in Las Vegas. Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden has chosen Harris as his running mate.
FILE - In this Oct. 2, 2019, file photo, then -Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., listens during a gun safety forum in Las Vegas. Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden has chosen Harris as his running mate.(AP Photo/John Locher, File)
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Kamala Harris, tapped on Tuesday as Joe Biden’s running mate, attended services at both a Black Baptist church and a Hindu temple growing up.

That interfaith background reflects the first-term Democratic senator's historic status as the first Black woman and woman of South Asian descent on a major-party presidential ticket.

Harris, whose name means “lotus” in the Sanskrit language, identifies as a Baptist as an adult and brought another faith into her life in 2014 when she married Douglas Emhoff, a Jewish attorney.

While she has not spoken about her faith as frequently as Biden, Harris at times invoked biblical values during her Democratic presidential primary bid.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Amid crises, UNICEF USA launches program to help kids in US

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
The U.S. affiliate of UNICEF has announced its first major program supporting children in the United States.

Politics

Radical or moderate? Trump paints Democratic ticket as both

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
President Donald Trump’s campaign is struggling to define Sen. Kamala Harris.

Politics

Six former EPA bosses call for agency reset after election

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Six former Environmental Protection Agency chiefs are calling for an agency reset after President Donald Trump’s regulation-chopping, industry-minded first term.

Politics

AP sources: Man shot near White House had shouted threats

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
Two officials familiar with the matter say the man who was shot and wounded near the White House by a uniformed Secret Service officer Monday had been threatening to kill people.

Latest News

Politics

Biden selects running mate

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Staff
Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden announced a running mate Tuesday.

Politics

AP FACT CHECK: Trump’s smoke and mirrors on executive orders

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 4:59 PM CDT
|
By Hope Yen
President Donald Trump isn’t telling the full story when it comes to executive orders on coronavirus relief payments and health care.

Entertainment

Kanye West says he’s ‘walking’ for president

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 4:50 PM CDT
|
When Forbes magazine asked Kanye West if his presidential campaign is designed to be a spoiler for Vice President Joe Biden’s chances, West replied, “I’m not denying it.”

Politics

Trump lawyers make final pitch to block tax record release

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 4:37 PM CDT
|
Lawyers for President Donald Trump are making a final pitch to block the release of his tax records for a prosecutor's criminal probe.

Politics

Trump TikTok

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 7:07 PM CDT
|
President Donald Trump has ordered an unspecified ban on “transactions” with the Chinese owners of the consumer apps TikTok and WeChat.

Politics

Republicans push Kanye 2020. But will it really hurt Biden?

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 7:00 PM CDT
|
Kanye West’s unlikely White House bid is getting help qualifying for presidential ballots in key states from Republicans around the country.