Heat Advisory In Effect Through Thursday (At Least...)

By Sean Bellafiore
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
A heat advisory is in effect for nearly all of Central Texas today and tomorrow because of dangerously high heat index values and actual temperatures. Although the heat advisory currently only goes through Thursday afternoon, the heat advisory is expected to be extended into the weekend since temperatures will stay just as warm or even climb higher Friday and into the weekend. Expect lots of sunshine today with highs between 100° and 104°. Heat index values today may climb as high as 108°. Temperatures continue to climb Thursday and Friday and may peak near 105° to close the work week. Heat index values may reach as high as 110° Thursday and especially Friday. We are expecting highs to be a bit cooler Saturday and Sunday, but temperatures won’t be terribly much cooler as we’ll still see highs between 100° and 104°.

A cold front should move through the eastern United States early next week and while the coolest air will stay well away from us, Central Texas may get clipped by the tail end of this cold front. The cold front could spark a bit of rain Monday and/or Tuesday (with only a 20% chance of rain right now) but will more importantly drop highs into the double digits! Highs Monday may still climb close to 100°, but Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and even Friday’s temperatures next week may stay in the mid 90s which is close to average for this time of year.

