Hit-and-run sends woman to local hospital

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police are looking for a hit-and-run driver after a woman who was walking her dog in a Waco neighborhood was struck by a car whose driver didn’t stop.

Alyson Oltman, 32, suffered a concussion, scrapes and bruises, family members said.

She was taken to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center where she was in stable condition Wednesday.

Witnesses said a black 2020 Camaro convertible with a male driver and Mississippi license plates hit the woman at around 8 p.m. Tuesday in the 2300 block of Breezy Drive.

The dog wasn’t injured.

Witnesses described the driver as a light-skinned African American in his late 20s who’s about 6 feet tall who was wearing a black tank top and khaki or gray shorts.

