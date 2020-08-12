Israel says it foiled hackers targeting defense industry

JERUSALEM (AP) - Israel says it foiled a cyberattack targeting its defense industry by a shadowy group that the U.S. has linked to North Korea.

The Israeli Defense Ministry says hackers with the Lazarus Group posed as the CEOs and senior officials of international companies.

They then offered job opportunities to employees at Israeli defense firms in an attempt to gain access to their networks to steal information.

The U.S. announced sanctions against the Lazarus Group last September, saying it was controlled by North Korea.

It blamed the group for the WannaCry ransomware, which froze 300,000 computers across 150 countries in 2017, and the cyberattack against Sony Pictures Entertainment in 2014.

