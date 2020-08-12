Killeen Educators Association holds honking rally

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - On Tuesday evening, the Killeen Educators Association held a honking rally right outside Killeen ISD’s school board meeting.

As the district heads back to class next week, several of their own employees say they’re not ready.

With each passing car, dozens of teachers and staff, including Johnnie Williams, expressed their concerns of the district’s plan for students returning to class.

“A lot of people think we should go back to work and that’s it,” he said.

“We gotta be safe when getting our kids back to school because they are our future.”

According to the association, 80% of school staffers they surveyed who think September 8th is too soon for face-to-face learning.

“I have grand kids going to school and I drive a school bus,” he said.

“I’m of that age where a lot of us have underlying health problems. We just don’t want to have to get sick and be home.”

In that same survey, the association says a third of respondents are considering taking leave, retiring or resigning.

Rick Beaule with the union says even though new cases may be inevitable, the district could do more by holding off on in-person learning.

“The number of acceptable deaths is zero,” he said.

“The number of acceptable sicknesses is zero. We owe it to our students, our staff, we owe it to the entire KISD community to do every single possible thing that we can to mitigate that risk of contracting COVID-19.”

The district released a statement saying they remain open to feedback and dialogue, but stopped short of saying what avenues that could take.

