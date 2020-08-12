Local police chief steps down after 3 years on the job

ROBINSON, Texas (KWTX) – Robinson police Chief Phillip Prasifka is leaving to take the police chief’s job in Red Oak, the city announced Wednesday.

Friday will be his last day on the job.

“I appreciate everything the chief has accomplished during his tenure and wish him the very best in his new position,” City Manager Craig Lemin said in a press release Wednesday.

Prasifka was selected in July 2017 to succeed Rusty Smith, who retired in May 2017 after almost 11 years as chief.

He started in September 2017, after nearly 20 years as chief of police in Glenn Heights.

Prasifka started his career with the College Station Police Department.

In 1997 he was named chief of police in Electra, where he also served as administrator of the city’s emergency medical services department.

“The support for law enforcement in this community is unbelievable,” Prasifka said Wednesday.

“I want to thank the proud men and women who serve daily at the Robinson Police Department. I urge you to keep moving forward and remember that you are part of an honorable and noble calling.”

The city will name an interim chief and will begin a search for a permanent successor.

