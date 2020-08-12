Advertisement

Local residents face eviction while lawmakers quibble on Capitol Hill

Some area residents were facing the possibility of eviction Wednesday while lawmakers continued to quibble on Capitol Hill about an extension of federal unemployment benefits and other relief.
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - With Congress yet to decide on a second stimulus package, dozens of area families are still struggling to make ends meet.

Nora Capcoe, a college student living in Killeen, says when COVID-19 hit, her employer cut back on her hours, leaving her scrambling for help.  

“We don’t know what the future holds,” she said. 

“So, we try to work through it day by day.” 

The four-month eviction moratorium mandated by the CARES Act ended on July 25 and the $600 federal supplement to state jobless benefits has expired, too. Negotiations on a new COVID-19 relief bill are stalled. Over the weekend President Donald Trump issued an executive order authorizing an extra $400 in weekly unemployment insurance benefits, but left it to the states to provide 25% of the amount and to establish a mechanism for distributing the funds. The order also directed the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to “consider whether any measures temporarily halting residential evictions” are needed to curb the spread of the virus. The order does not authorize direct assistance to renters.

Capcoe says she, like thousands of other Americans, is months behind on her rent even with the first stimulus payment.  

To make ends meet, she says she’s been looking for a second job, but hasn’t been able to land one. 

Capcoe says her biggest fear is being evicted and says a second stimulus check could go a long way.  

“I’ve been asking for more hours and trying to get overtime,” she said. 

“To keep my place is important to me and I don’t want to be out on the street.” 

Bell County residents in need of rental assistance are encouraged to check the United Way Central Texas website to apply for help.  

Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver said Wednesday if Congress doesn’t act, dozens of residents may face eviction.

“We could expect as many as 50 to 75 evictions per month going forward if the legislation is not put back in place. We recommend that the tenants work with their landlords and try to get them paid what they can.” 

Information about the Waco’s rental assistance program is available on the Waco-McLennan County COVID-19 website.

