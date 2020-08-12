Advertisement

Radical or moderate? Trump paints Democratic ticket as both

President Donald Trump’s campaign is struggling to define Sen. Kamala Harris.
President Donald Trump’s campaign is struggling to define Sen. Kamala Harris.
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump’s campaign is struggling to define Sen. Kamala Harris.

Joe Biden’s decision to choose Harris as his running mate has further complicated the Trump campaign’s crude efforts to paint Biden as out of step with the country as Mr. Trump continues to lag in the polls.

Less than 90 days out from Election Day, Mr. Trump’s team faces a pivotal choice in how it tries to define the Democratic ticket.

Do they attempt to fire up their base and scare off moderates by painting Biden and Harris as radical socialists?

Or do they aim to depress enthusiasm among Democrats by arguing Biden and Harris are opportunistic and insufficiently liberal? (AP) -

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Six former EPA bosses call for agency reset after election

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
Six former Environmental Protection Agency chiefs are calling for an agency reset after President Donald Trump’s regulation-chopping, industry-minded first term.

Politics

AP sources: Man shot near White House had shouted threats

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
Two officials familiar with the matter say the man who was shot and wounded near the White House by a uniformed Secret Service officer Monday had been threatening to kill people.

Politics

Biden selects running mate

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Staff
Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden announced a running mate Tuesday.

Politics

AP FACT CHECK: Trump’s smoke and mirrors on executive orders

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 4:59 PM CDT
|
By Hope Yen
President Donald Trump isn’t telling the full story when it comes to executive orders on coronavirus relief payments and health care.

Latest News

Entertainment

Kanye West says he’s ‘walking’ for president

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 4:50 PM CDT
|
When Forbes magazine asked Kanye West if his presidential campaign is designed to be a spoiler for Vice President Joe Biden’s chances, West replied, “I’m not denying it.”

Politics

Trump lawyers make final pitch to block tax record release

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 4:37 PM CDT
|
Lawyers for President Donald Trump are making a final pitch to block the release of his tax records for a prosecutor's criminal probe.

Politics

Trump TikTok

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 7:07 PM CDT
|
President Donald Trump has ordered an unspecified ban on “transactions” with the Chinese owners of the consumer apps TikTok and WeChat.

Politics

Republicans push Kanye 2020. But will it really hurt Biden?

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 7:00 PM CDT
|
Kanye West’s unlikely White House bid is getting help qualifying for presidential ballots in key states from Republicans around the country.

National

President Trump bans dealings with Chinese owners of TikTok, WeChat

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 9:59 AM CDT
|
By TALI ARBEL
President Donald Trump on Thursday ordered an unspecified ban on “transactions” with the Chinese owners of the consumer apps TikTok and WeChat.

Coronavirus

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tests negative after positive test before Trump visit

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 10:07 PM CDT
|
By FARNOUSH AMIRI and DAN SEWELL
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tested positive Thursday for the coronavirus just ahead a planned meeting with President Donald Trump.