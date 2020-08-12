Advertisement

Rains cause flooding, evacuations in southwest Arkansas

Heavy rains brought flooding that forced the evacuation of a retirement center in southwestern Arkansas, but no injuries are reported. (MGN)
Heavy rains brought flooding that forced the evacuation of a retirement center in southwestern Arkansas, but no injuries are reported. (MGN)(WILX)
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXARKANA, Ark. (AP) - Heavy rains brought flooding that forced the evacuation of a retirement center in southwestern Arkansas, but no injuries are reported.

Meteorologist Joe Nuttall with the National Weather Service in Shreveport, Louisiana, said 30-40 people were forced from the center in Texarkana, Ark., as more than seven inches of rain fell Wednesday.

Nuttall said the storm was weakening as it moved out of the area.

Emergency officials in Texarkana did not immediately respond to a phone call for comment.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Three dead, 6 in hospital after train derails in Scotland

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
British Transport Police say three people died and six were taken to the hospital with injuries after a passenger train derailed in northeast Scotland amid stormy weather.

Weather

Hundreds of thousands without power days after Midwest storm

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
Hundreds of thousands of residents in Iowa’s three largest cities are without power two days after a rare wind storm hit the Midwest.

7 Day Forecast

Heat Advisory In Effect Through Thursday (At Least...)

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Sean Bellafiore
KWTX Forecast Update

Weather

Powerful storm leaves 2 dead, heavy crop damage in Midwest

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
Hundreds of thousands across the Midwest remained without electricity after a powerful storm packing 100 mph winds battered the region.

Latest News

Weather

Severe flooding displaces scores of thousands in Somalia

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
Severe flooding continues to displace thousands of people in Somalia.

Weather

Strong winds ‘likely’ toppled train in western Oklahoma

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
A National Weather Service meteorologist says it appears “likely” that wind gusts of up to 70 mph caused a BNSF Railways train to derail in western Oklahoma.

Weather

Hurricane Elida now Category 2 off Mexico, no threat to land

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
Hurricane Elida has grown to Category 2 force off Mexico’s northwestern coast, but forecasters say it’s not expected to pose a threat to land.

7 Day Forecast

This Week Summed Up: Hot, Dry, Sunny, Humid

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Camille Hoxworth
KWTX Forecast Update

7 Day Forecast

Heat Relief Next Week? Maybe!

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 5:15 AM CDT
|
By Sean Bellafiore
KWTX Forecast Update

Weather

11 members of family die in Panama flooding

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 5:23 PM CDT
|
Panamanian officials were travelling to a remote riverside community where floodwaters over the weekend drowned 11 members of a family, nine of them children.