Rains cause flooding, evacuations in southwest Arkansas

TEXARKANA, Ark. (AP) - Heavy rains brought flooding that forced the evacuation of a retirement center in southwestern Arkansas, but no injuries are reported.

Meteorologist Joe Nuttall with the National Weather Service in Shreveport, Louisiana, said 30-40 people were forced from the center in Texarkana, Ark., as more than seven inches of rain fell Wednesday.

Nuttall said the storm was weakening as it moved out of the area.

Emergency officials in Texarkana did not immediately respond to a phone call for comment.

