Shooting victim flown to local hospital

Police are investigating after a late-night shooting that sent the victim to a local hospital. (Photo by Sam DeLeon/file)
Police are investigating after a late-night shooting that sent the victim to a local hospital. (Photo by Sam DeLeon/file)(KWTX)
By Eric Franklin
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) – The victim of a late-night shooting in Killeen was flown to a local hospital, police said Wednesday.

Officers responded to the shooting at around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of Cedar Hill Drive in Killeen where they found the male victim unconscious, police spokesman Ofelia Miramontez said.

Officers provided medical attention until paramedics arrived, she said.

The unidentified victim was in serious condition Wednesday at Scott & White Medical Center in Temple.

