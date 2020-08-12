Shooting victim flown to local hospital

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) – The victim of a late-night shooting in Killeen was flown to a local hospital, police said Wednesday.

Officers responded to the shooting at around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of Cedar Hill Drive in Killeen where they found the male victim unconscious, police spokesman Ofelia Miramontez said.

Officers provided medical attention until paramedics arrived, she said.

The unidentified victim was in serious condition Wednesday at Scott & White Medical Center in Temple.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.