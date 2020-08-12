Sic ‘Em 365 Radio emerges to feed sports need during pandemic

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - It’s not your traditional broadcast studio at the home of central Texas media personality Paul Catalina, but Sic ‘Em 365 layout is relaxing for the host.

“I enjoy it,” Catalina said. “I don’t have to go anywhere. It’s been a big stress reliever for me.”

He, along with David Smoak and his son, Craig, departed ESPN Central Texas in March, just days after the coronavirus shut down the sports world.

If the loss of the ESPN connection was any concern, that worry didn’t last very long.

“I think we’ve had the best run of guests I can ever remember in the history of me doing radio since 1990,” David Smoak said. “People like brands, and people like to know if it’s TV, radio, newspaper or columnists. Now what happens is we’re on the app, Facebook, Periscope and YouTube, and you develop relationships.”

They have a weekly 20-minute interview with Baylor Director of Athletics Mack Rhoades. They have seven guests in a three-hour window from 3-6 p.m., so there’s plenty of time to maintain those rapports.

In the most obvious time of sports uncertainty, the hunger for sports could turn these three into superheroes.

“(Paul and I) almost know each other too well, 10 years,” David Smoak said. “To do a show with Craig, rather than just working with Craig, has been a thrill. The way this all came together is mind-boggling. It happened fast, and it’s been the best journey and the greatest run you can ever imagine.”

