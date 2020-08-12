Advertisement

Sic ‘Em 365 Radio emerges to feed sports need during pandemic

David Smoak and his son, Craig, and Paul Catalina departed ESPN Central Texas in March, just days after the coronavirus shut down the sports world
Sic Em 365 Radio
Sic Em 365 Radio(KWTX)
By Tyler Bouldin
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 10:06 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - It’s not your traditional broadcast studio at the home of central Texas media personality Paul Catalina, but Sic ‘Em 365 layout is relaxing for the host.

“I enjoy it,” Catalina said. “I don’t have to go anywhere. It’s been a big stress reliever for me.”

He, along with David Smoak and his son, Craig, departed ESPN Central Texas in March, just days after the coronavirus shut down the sports world.

If the loss of the ESPN connection was any concern, that worry didn’t last very long.

“I think we’ve had the best run of guests I can ever remember in the history of me doing radio since 1990,” David Smoak said. “People like brands, and people like to know if it’s TV, radio, newspaper or columnists. Now what happens is we’re on the app, Facebook, Periscope and YouTube, and you develop relationships.”

They have a weekly 20-minute interview with Baylor Director of Athletics Mack Rhoades. They have seven guests in a three-hour window from 3-6 p.m., so there’s plenty of time to maintain those rapports.

In the most obvious time of sports uncertainty, the hunger for sports could turn these three into superheroes.

“(Paul and I) almost know each other too well, 10 years,” David Smoak said. “To do a show with Craig, rather than just working with Craig, has been a thrill. The way this all came together is mind-boggling. It happened fast, and it’s been the best journey and the greatest run you can ever imagine.”

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Big Ten, Pac-12 pull plug on fall football amid pandemic; Big 12 stays idle

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
A crumbling college football season took a massive hit Tuesday when the Big Ten and Pac-12, two historic and powerful conferences, succumbed to the pandemic and canceled their fall football seasons.

News

Grand jury declines to indict Baylor football player in deadly crash

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Paul J. Gately
A local grand jury has declined to indict a Baylor football player who was charged last fall in connection with a deadly crash on State Highway 6.

Sports

Waco native working to turn Tokyo Olympic dreams into reality

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 9:20 PM CDT
|
By Darby Brown
One athlete from Waco, Wil London, is hoping to turn Olympic dreams into reality.

Health

Baylor athletics reports 8 active COVID-19 cases

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 5:08 PM CDT
|
By Staff
Baylor Monday reported seven additional cases of COVID-19 involving athletes, raising the total number of positive cases to more than 50.

Latest News

Sports

Baylor QB voices desire to play despite possible shutdown

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 3:07 PM CDT
|
By Tyler Bouldin
Baylor senior quarterback Charlie Brewer delivered this tweet Sunday night, voicing his disapproval of the possibility of shutting down college football this fall due to coronavirus health concerns.

Sports

Ex-Angels employee charged in overdose death of Tyler Skaggs

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 11:24 PM CDT
|
By GREG BEACHAM
Federal prosecutors say a former Los Angeles Angels employee has been charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl in connection with last year's overdose death of Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs.

Sports

Marlin looking to improve on two-win season

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 7:45 PM CDT

Sports

Xtra Point Preview: McGregor Bulldogs

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 6:14 PM CDT
|
By Darby Brown
The Bulldogs went 4-6 in 2019. They hope to be a playoff team this year out of District 11-3A.

Sports

Xtra Point Preview: McGregor Bulldogs

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 6:13 PM CDT

Sports

UIL decides COVID-19 return to play protocol

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 1:23 PM CDT
|
By Darby Brown
The Medical Advisory Committee of the University Interscholastic League unanimously passed a motion Friday morning for COVID-19 return to play protocol.