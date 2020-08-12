Advertisement

Stocks rebound on Wall Street, S&P 500 trades above record

The S&P 500 briefly traded above its record closing high Wednesday, nearly erasing the last of the historic losses it took due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The S&P 500 briefly traded above its record closing high Wednesday, nearly erasing the last of the historic losses it took due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) -The S&P 500 briefly traded above its record closing high Wednesday, nearly erasing the last of the historic losses it took due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The index ended up with a gain of 1.4%, just shy of its all-time high. Big technology stocks once again led way.

At its depths, the S&P 500 had been down nearly 34% when worries about the recession were at their height.

But massive aid from the Federal Reserve and Congress helped prop up the market.

That’s allowed investors to look ahead to a future when a vaccine will hopefully help the economy get back to normal.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Business

Business lobby raises concerns over Trump payroll tax break

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
The nation’s leading business group is raising serious concerns about President Donald Trump’s move to defer Social Security payroll taxes for American workers.

Business

CEO in scheme that left workers without paychecks pleads

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
The former head of a payroll company pleaded guilty Wednesday to federal charges related to a scheme that caused more than $100 million in losses to banks and businesses and left thousands of workers at small businesses without paychecks.

Business

US budget deficit climbs to record $2.81 trillion

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
The Treasury Department says the U.S. budget deficit climbed to $2.81 trillion in the first 10 months of the budget year.

Business

Ford recalls midsize SUVs to fix possible brake fluid leaks

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Ford is recalling more than 558,000 midsize SUVs in North America because the brakes may not work properly.

Latest News

Business

US consumer prices rose 0.6% in July, matching June uptick

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
U.S. consumer prices jumped 0.6% in July as gasoline prices continued to rise.

Business

Late drop leaves S&P 500 lower, breaking a 7-day win streak

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 6:01 PM CDT
|
A late slide in big technology companies left indexes broadly lower on Wall Street, erasing an early gain and breaking a seven-day winning streak for the S&P 500.

Business

Egg producer gouged prices when pandemic hit, lawsuit says

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 5:51 PM CDT
|
New York Attorney General Letitia James charges that one of the country’s largest egg producers illegally inflated prices when the pandemic hit New York, charging up to four times more per carton.

Business

Summer jobs for young people are vanishing with the pandemic

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 5:41 PM CDT
|
The iconic summer job for high school and college students has been on the wane for nearly 20 years.

Business

Stocks rise on Wall Street; S&P 500 within 1% of record

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 5:19 PM CDT
|
Stocks are rising on Wall Street after shrugging off a bumpy start Monday, nudging the S&P 500 within striking distance of its all-time high set in February.

Business

US employers post more jobs in June, pull back on hiring

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 4:28 PM CDT
|
U.S. employers advertised more jobs in June compared with May, but overall hiring fell, painting a mixed picture of the job market.