Stocks rebound on Wall Street, S&P 500 trades above record

(AP) -The S&P 500 briefly traded above its record closing high Wednesday, nearly erasing the last of the historic losses it took due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The index ended up with a gain of 1.4%, just shy of its all-time high. Big technology stocks once again led way.

At its depths, the S&P 500 had been down nearly 34% when worries about the recession were at their height.

But massive aid from the Federal Reserve and Congress helped prop up the market.

That’s allowed investors to look ahead to a future when a vaccine will hopefully help the economy get back to normal.

