Advertisement

Students return to class in 7 more Central Texas districts

Groesbeck ISD students headed back to class Wednesday morning.
Groesbeck ISD students headed back to class Wednesday morning.(Hannah Hall)
By Hannah Hall
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GROESBECK, Texas (KWTX) - Students headed back to class either in-person or online in the Blum, Connally, Malone, Meridian, Oglesby, Hico and Groesbeck ISDs Wednesday.

Classes also started Wednesday at St. Mary’s Catholic School in Temple.

The Groesbeck ISD updated cleaning procedures and established other procedures to keep students safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic and detailed the plan on the district’s website.

Teachers and staff members are required to self-screen daily, students will be screened for fever as the board buses, will be restricted to sitting with immediate family members when on buses and all buses will be cleaned after each run.

On buses and at school, students of fourth grade age or older must wear face coverings.

For those who aren’t bussed, each of the district’s four schools has designated entrances and specific procedures for arriving students.

Every classroom has hand sanitizer or a handwashing station, and for younger students, supervised handwashing times are scheduled twice a day.

Students will also be separated as much as possible in their classrooms.

Elementary school students will stay in their rooms for most of the school day, aside from elective subjects and PE classes.

Older students will follow normal schedules, but with extra safety measures.

Restrooms, doors and common areas will be cleaned regularly throughout the day.

According to the district’s plan, no visitors will be allowed at the school, and there won’t be any field trips.

Teachers or staff members who test positive for COVID-19 or exhibit symptoms of the virus must notify the school and stay home.

The same applies to students.

Classes started, or will start, in more than a dozen area school districts this week.

Some area districts, however, decided to delay the start of in-person and online instruction until after Labor Day.

Students in the Lampasas and Goldthwaite ISDs started the new school year on Monday.

The school year begins both in-person and online on Thursday in the Bynum, Covington, Gatesville, Hamilton, Mt. Calm and Westphalia ISDs.

Under Texas Education Agency guidelines, school districts must offer both in-person and online options to students and districts may choose to limit access to on-campus instruction for the first four weeks of the fall term and may seek waivers to extend the period to eight weeks. 

The guidelines do provide exceptions for students whose families don’t have internet access or devices required for virtual learning. 

The TEA also gave districts flexibility in deciding when to resume instruction.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

COVID-19 claims 5 lives in 24 hours in Central Texas

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Five Central Texas residents diagnosed with COVID-19 have died in the last 24 hours, officials said Wednesday.

Sports

Big 12 decides to play, Baylor releases amended football schedule

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Darby Brown and Tyler Bouldin
The Big 12 Conference announced Wednesday morning that it intends to play this fall and Baylor has released an updated football schedule.

News

Local police chief steps down after 3 years on the job

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
A Central Texas police chief is stepping down after three years to take the chief’s job in another Texas city.

News

Shooting victim flown to local hospital

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Eric Franklin
Police are investigating after a late-night shooting that sent the victim to a local hospital.

Latest News

News

Mart ISD limits bus routes

Updated: 2 hours ago
Mart ISD limits bus routes during the upcoming school year.

News

Groesback ISD First Day of School

Updated: 2 hours ago
KWTX News 10 This Morning

News

North Carolina man accused of shooting boy, 5, point blank in the head

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
A North Carolina man was in custody Monday night, about 24 hours after police said he shot and killed a 5-year-old boy.

Back To School

Employees of local school district ‘honk’ opposition to looming start date

Updated: 3 hours ago
Some employees of the largest school district in Central Texas staged a "honking" rally to demonstrate their concerns about the district's rapidly-approaching start date.

News

Bellmead: Police and fire a step closer to tax-funded raises

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
The Bellmead City Council voted 4-1 Tuesday night in favor of moving forward with a 1.7 cent tax increase to fund public safety.

News

Killeen Educators Association holds honking rally

Updated: 14 hours ago