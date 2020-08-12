Students return to class in 7 more Central Texas districts

GROESBECK, Texas (KWTX) - Students headed back to class either in-person or online in the Blum, Connally, Malone, Meridian, Oglesby, Hico and Groesbeck ISDs Wednesday.

Classes also started Wednesday at St. Mary’s Catholic School in Temple.

The Groesbeck ISD updated cleaning procedures and established other procedures to keep students safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic and detailed the plan on the district’s website.

Teachers and staff members are required to self-screen daily, students will be screened for fever as the board buses, will be restricted to sitting with immediate family members when on buses and all buses will be cleaned after each run.

On buses and at school, students of fourth grade age or older must wear face coverings.

For those who aren’t bussed, each of the district’s four schools has designated entrances and specific procedures for arriving students.

Every classroom has hand sanitizer or a handwashing station, and for younger students, supervised handwashing times are scheduled twice a day.

Students will also be separated as much as possible in their classrooms.

Elementary school students will stay in their rooms for most of the school day, aside from elective subjects and PE classes.

Older students will follow normal schedules, but with extra safety measures.

Restrooms, doors and common areas will be cleaned regularly throughout the day.

According to the district’s plan, no visitors will be allowed at the school, and there won’t be any field trips.

Teachers or staff members who test positive for COVID-19 or exhibit symptoms of the virus must notify the school and stay home.

The same applies to students.

Classes started, or will start, in more than a dozen area school districts this week.

Some area districts, however, decided to delay the start of in-person and online instruction until after Labor Day.

Students in the Lampasas and Goldthwaite ISDs started the new school year on Monday.

The school year begins both in-person and online on Thursday in the Bynum, Covington, Gatesville, Hamilton, Mt. Calm and Westphalia ISDs.

Under Texas Education Agency guidelines, school districts must offer both in-person and online options to students and districts may choose to limit access to on-campus instruction for the first four weeks of the fall term and may seek waivers to extend the period to eight weeks.

The guidelines do provide exceptions for students whose families don’t have internet access or devices required for virtual learning.

The TEA also gave districts flexibility in deciding when to resume instruction.

