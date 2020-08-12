Advertisement

Trini Lopez dies at 83

Trini Lopez has died of COVID-19. Filmmaker P. David Ebersole, who recently made a documentary about Lopez, confirms Lopez died Tuesday at the age of 83 in Palm Springs, Calif.(WILX)
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) - Trini Lopez has died of COVID-19. Filmmaker P. David Ebersole, who recently made a documentary about Lopez, confirms Lopez died Tuesday at the age of 83 in Palm Springs, Calif.

Trinidad Lopez III was encouraged to change his name to help his career, but he felt proud of his Mexican American heritage and kept it.

Among the first concerts he performed were in Dallas nightclubs that did not allow Mexican Americans.

Lopez learned to play guitar after his father bought him a $12 Gibson acoustic from a pawn shop.

Among his hits were “Lemon Tree” and “If I Had a Hammer.”

He also designed guitars that were played by Dave Grohl, The Edge and Noel Gallagher.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

