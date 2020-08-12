Two indicted for murder in unrelated pair of deadly local shootings

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) – A Bell County grand jury handed up murder indictments Wednesday against two men in an unrelated pair of deadly local shootings.

Cleve Dantron Marcel Franklin, 26, of Austin, was named in an indictment Wednesday charging murder/repeat offender in connection with a deadly shooting on March 15 at a Harker Heights nightclub.

He remains in the Bell County Jail in lieu of $500,000 bond and he’s held without bond on two probation revocation motions.

The shooting, which occurred at around 3:25 a.m. on March 15 at Club Krush at 201 West Veterans Memorial Blvd., in Harker Heights, left Michael Anthony Hackney, Jr., of Killeen dead.

A second unidentified person was injured in the shooting and was taken to Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Grand jurors also returned a murder indictment against Jovino Jamel Roy, 22 of Copperas Cove in connection with a late-night shooting on March 23 in the 3700 block of Dustin Court in Killeen that left Michael Steven Wardrobe, 22, dead.

Wardrobe was shot repeatedly.

Officers found him lying in the front yard of a home.

Officers arrested Roy at a nearby convenience store.

