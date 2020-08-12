Advertisement

Two indicted for murder in unrelated pair of deadly local shootings

Cleve Dantron Marcel Franklin (left) and Jovino Jamel Roy were named in murder indictments Wednesday.
Cleve Dantron Marcel Franklin (left) and Jovino Jamel Roy were named in murder indictments Wednesday.(Jail photos)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) – A Bell County grand jury handed up murder indictments Wednesday against two men in an unrelated pair of deadly local shootings.

Cleve Dantron Marcel Franklin, 26, of Austin, was named in an indictment Wednesday charging murder/repeat offender in connection with a deadly shooting on March 15 at a Harker Heights nightclub.

He remains in the Bell County Jail in lieu of $500,000 bond and he’s held without bond on two probation revocation motions.

The shooting, which occurred at around 3:25 a.m. on March 15 at Club Krush at 201 West Veterans Memorial Blvd., in Harker Heights, left Michael Anthony Hackney, Jr., of Killeen dead.

A second unidentified person was injured in the shooting and was taken to Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Grand jurors also returned a murder indictment against Jovino Jamel Roy, 22 of Copperas Cove in connection with a late-night shooting on March 23 in the 3700 block of Dustin Court in Killeen that left Michael Steven Wardrobe, 22, dead.

Wardrobe was shot repeatedly.

Officers found him lying in the front yard of a home.

Officers arrested Roy at a nearby convenience store.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local residents face eviction while lawmakers quibble on Capitol Hill

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Alex Gibbs
Some area residents were facing the possibility of eviction Wednesday while lawmakers continued to quibble on Capitol Hill about an extension of federal unemployment benefits and other relief.

Health

COVID-19: New cases slow, deaths and positivity rate rise

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
The increase in new cases of COVID-19 in Central Texas and around the state has slowed, but death tolls are rising and health officials are concerned that medical resources “that are already stretched will be further stretched” as schools, colleges, and universities resume in-person instruction and the flu season approaches.

Sports

Big 12 decides to play, Baylor releases amended football schedule

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Darby Brown and Tyler Bouldin
The Big 12 Conference announced Wednesday morning that it intends to play this fall and Baylor has released an updated football schedule, but said attendance will be limited.

News

Hit-and-run sends woman to local hospital

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Drake Lawson
Police are looking for a hit-and-run driver after a woman who was walking her dog in a local neighborhood was struck by a car whose driver didn’t stop.

Latest News

News

Students return to class in 7 more Central Texas districts

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Hannah Hall
Students headed back to class either in-person or online in seven more Central Texas school districts Wednesday.

News

Local police chief steps down after 3 years on the job

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Staff
A Central Texas police chief is stepping down after three years to take the chief’s job in another Texas city.

News

Shooting victim flown to local hospital

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Eric Franklin
Police are investigating after a late-night shooting that sent the victim to a local hospital.

News

Mart ISD limits bus routes

Updated: 7 hours ago
Mart ISD limits bus routes during the upcoming school year.

News

Groesback ISD First Day of School

Updated: 7 hours ago
KWTX News 10 This Morning

News

North Carolina man accused of shooting boy, 5, point blank in the head

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
A North Carolina man was in custody Monday night, about 24 hours after police said he shot and killed a 5-year-old boy.