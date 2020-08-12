Advertisement

US consumer prices rose 0.6% in July, matching June uptick

U.S. consumer prices jumped 0.6% in July as gasoline prices continued to rise.
U.S. consumer prices jumped 0.6% in July as gasoline prices continued to rise.(KTUU)
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - U.S. consumer prices jumped 0.6% in July as gasoline prices continued to rise.

The Labor Department reported Wednesday that the increase in its consumer price index matched a 0.6% rise in June.

The uptick was about twice what economists expected.

But inflation remains in check.

Consumer prices are up just 1% over the past year.

Gasoline prices rose 5.3% from June to July but are down 20.3% in the past 12 months as the coronavirus recession has kept Americans from driving.

Excluding volatile food and energy prices, so-called core inflation was up 0.6% last month from June and 1.6% from a year ago.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Business

Ford recalls midsize SUVs to fix possible brake fluid leaks

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
Ford is recalling more than 558,000 midsize SUVs in North America because the brakes may not work properly.

Business

Late drop leaves S&P 500 lower, breaking a 7-day win streak

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
A late slide in big technology companies left indexes broadly lower on Wall Street, erasing an early gain and breaking a seven-day winning streak for the S&P 500.

Business

Egg producer gouged prices when pandemic hit, lawsuit says

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
New York Attorney General Letitia James charges that one of the country’s largest egg producers illegally inflated prices when the pandemic hit New York, charging up to four times more per carton.

Business

Summer jobs for young people are vanishing with the pandemic

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
The iconic summer job for high school and college students has been on the wane for nearly 20 years.

Latest News

Business

Stocks rise on Wall Street; S&P 500 within 1% of record

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 5:19 PM CDT
|
Stocks are rising on Wall Street after shrugging off a bumpy start Monday, nudging the S&P 500 within striking distance of its all-time high set in February.

Business

US employers post more jobs in June, pull back on hiring

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 4:28 PM CDT
|
U.S. employers advertised more jobs in June compared with May, but overall hiring fell, painting a mixed picture of the job market.

Business

Economist: Texas on recovery path, but warns of long term

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 2:22 PM CDT
|
By Paul J. Gately
Local economist Dr. M. Ray Perryman says jobs reports show the state’s economy is rebounding relatively quickly, but warns there still is reason to be concerned about the long term.

Business

S&P 500 ekes out 6th straight gain following jobs report

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 7:14 PM CDT
|
Wall Street’s big rally let off the accelerator on Friday, despite a better-than-expected report on the U.S. job market.

Business

US adds 1.8 million jobs in a sign that hiring has slowed

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 6:55 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The United States added 1.8 million jobs in July.

Business

Wall Street perks up; S&P 500 edges even closer to record

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 7:47 PM CDT
|
Stocks are perking higher on Wall Street Thursday after a report showed the pace of layoffs across the country is slowing, though it remains incredibly high.