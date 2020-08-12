Advertisement

Waco: Organization collects bicycles for Central Texas Veterans

By Justin Earley
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Veterans One Stop in Waco has started raising money to provide veterans with bicycles and just gave away the first one.

After one veteran came to them with a need, the One Stop raised $400 in community donations and purchased a bike from Dick's Sporting Goods.

Before they knew it, the Waco Bicycle Club donated one too.

The veteran who would like to remain anonymous has received his.

"He's not able to drive and we're all pulling for him. He's a great individual," said One Stop Program Director Bobbi Stewart.

Stewart says while some veterans can't drive, it's a healthy mode of transportation for others.

"We want to keep this momentum going. We want to help veterans get to work, lose weight, save money, improve morale, and just improve their self-worth," Stewart said.

The One Stop is also looking for adult tricycles that are more beneficial for some veterans with disabilities.

If you’d like to help out just contact the Veterans One Stop at (254) 297-7171.

