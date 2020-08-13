Alert issued in Texas woman’s early-morning disappearance

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KWTX) – A statewide CLEAR Alert was in effect Thursday after the early-morning disappearance of a woman in Corpus Christi.

Paulina Hernandez, 22, was last seen at around 2:30 a.m. Thursday in the 6000 block of Airstream Drive in Corpus.

The alert identifies the suspect in her disappearance as Thomas Hutchins, 23.

The two were last seen together in a blue Honda Civic with Oklahoma license DLH434.

Hernandez is 5-foot-6 and weighs about 215 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a blue tie-dye T-shirt and underwear.

Hutchins is 5-foot-5 and weighs about 150 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt, blue jeans and a beanie-style hat.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call the Corpus Christi Police Department at (361) 886-2802.

In 2019 the Texas Legislature authorized the CLEAR, or Coordinated Law Enforcement Adult Rescue Alert program, to help law enforcement agencies find and rescue missing or abducted adults.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.