All-girl quintuplets born at Odessa Regional Medical Center

Heather and Priscilla Rodriguez gave the world a big high five on Thursday, August 13, with the birth the first set of quintuplets in the West Texas region.
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Five baby girls were welcomed to the world in Odessa on Thursday.

Heather and Priscilla Rodgriguez are now the proud parents of Hadley, Reagan, Zariah, Zylah and Jocely - a quintuplet.

The babies were delivered via C-Section by Dr. Leela S. Pill, MD, FACOG at Odessa Regional Medical Center.

The hospital says that all five of the babies are doing well at its neonatal l intensive care unit where they will stay until they are ready for discharge.

With the quintuplets, the Rodriguez family is now a party of eight. They also have a 3-year-old daughter.

“I knew I wanted kids – but I don’t think I ever imagined six,” said Rodriguez. “It’s going to be a lot of bows, a lot of pink and a lot of princesses.”

ORMC says that Heather and her partner Priscilla underwent intrauterine insemination. They planned for four babies only to find out there was a fifth.

“Giving birth to a set of five babies is very rare,” said Pill. “It is my honor and privilege as well as an immense responsibility on my shoulders to oversee such a very high-risk pregnancy.”

