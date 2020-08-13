Advertisement

AP FACT CHECK: Trump payroll tax cut is Social Security risk

President Donald Trump’s proposed payroll tax cut is a threat to Social Security no matter how he casts it.
President Donald Trump’s proposed payroll tax cut is a threat to Social Security no matter how he casts it.(WAGM)
By Josh Boak
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALTIMORE (AP) - President Donald Trump’s proposed payroll tax cut is a threat to Social Security no matter how he casts it.

During a news conference Wednesday, he insisted he could eliminate the tax if he were reelected, and do it without undercutting retirement benefits or greatly adding to the deficit. He said economic growth would offset the revenue losses.

That claim has little basis in reality.

He also pointed to a manufacturing boom during the coronavirus pandemic but there isn’t one.

A look at some of his economic claims:

TRUMP: “At the end of the year, the assumption that I win, I’m going to terminate the payroll tax ... We’ll be paying into Social Security through the General Fund.”

THE FACTS: Trump, in effect, has endorsed defunding Social Security by not providing an alternative source of revenues.

The risk is that this could destabilize an anti-poverty program that provides payments to roughly 65 million Americans. It also could force people to cut back on the spending that drives growth so they can save for their own retirement and health care needs if they believe the government backstop is in jeopardy.

A 12.4% payroll tax split between employers and workers funds Social Security, while a 2.9% payroll tax finances Medicare. These taxes raised $1.24 trillion last year, according to the Congressional Budget Office. Over a 10-year period, Trump’s idea would blow a $16.1 trillion hole in a U.S. budget that is already laden with rising debt loads.

Trump last week announced a payroll tax deferral through the end of the year, part of a series of moves to bypass Congress after talks on a broader coronavirus relief bill that has stalled. He says he will make it a permanent tax cut with the help of Congress. Democrats have described that idea as a nonstarter.

___

TRUMP, asked how the General Fund can sustain the payments: “We’re going to have tremendous growth. ... You will see growth like you have not seen in a long time.”

THE FACTS: It is highly unlikely that economic growth would be enough to offset the loss of the payroll tax. Indeed, Trump suggested that his 2017 income tax cuts would propel economic growth as high as 6% annually. That never happened. Growth reached 3% in 2018, then slumped to 2.2% and the U.S. economy crumbled into recession this year because of the coronavirus.

___

TRUMP: “The manufacturing sector is booming and the production index is at the highest reading since October of ’18, which was an extraordinary period of time.”

THE FACTS: The pandemic crushed U.S. factories and the damage persists. There is no boom.

Even after three months of job gains, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows the manufacturing sector has 740,000 fewer jobs than before the outbreak. All the factory hiring gains under Trump have disappeared. There were 257,000 more manufacturing jobs on the day Trump became president than now. More important, the jobs recovery has shown signs of stalling. Just 26,000 factory jobs were added in July, down from 357,000 added jobs in June.

The sector has been recovering. Yet after increases in production in June, the Federal Reserve said U.S. factory output was running 11.1% below pre-pandemic levels. Trump cited one component of an index composed by the Institute for Supply Management that indicates factory production grew in July as well. It was the best reading since August of 2018, not October as claimed by the president. But that same report showed that manufacturers are also cutting back on employment, suggesting that a boom has yet to begin.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Biden calls for nationwide mask mandate

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
Joe Biden is calling for a nationwide mask mandate, citing health experts’ predictions that it could save 40,000 lives over the next three months.

Entertainment

In ‘Boys State,’ American politics in a teenage microcosm

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
“Boys State,” is one of the most acclaimed documentaries of the year and took the grand jury prize for documentary at the Sundance Film Festival in January.

Politics

US envoy: UAE-Israel deal ‘huge win’ for Trump

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations says she is celebrating the announcement of diplomatic relations between the United Arab Emirates and Israel, calling it “a huge win” for President Donald Trump and for the world.

Politics

Trump: Widespread mail-in voting hard without funding USPS

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
President Donald Trump says he opposes additional funding for the U.S. Postal Service, acknowledging that his position would starve the agency of money Democrats say it needs to process an anticipated surge in mail-in ballots during the coronavirus pandemic.

Latest News

Business

Business lobby raises concerns over Trump payroll tax break

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
The nation’s leading business group is raising serious concerns about President Donald Trump’s move to defer Social Security payroll taxes for American workers.

Politics

Amid crises, UNICEF USA launches program to help kids in US

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 3:52 PM CDT
|
The U.S. affiliate of UNICEF has announced its first major program supporting children in the United States.

Politics

Harris brings Baptist, interfaith roots to Democratic ticket

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 3:50 PM CDT
|
Kamala Harris, tapped on Tuesday as Joe Biden’s running mate, attended services at both a Black Baptist church and a Hindu temple growing up.

Politics

Radical or moderate? Trump paints Democratic ticket as both

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 3:22 PM CDT
|
President Donald Trump’s campaign is struggling to define Sen. Kamala Harris.

Politics

Six former EPA bosses call for agency reset after election

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 2:43 PM CDT
|
Six former Environmental Protection Agency chiefs are calling for an agency reset after President Donald Trump’s regulation-chopping, industry-minded first term.

Politics

AP sources: Man shot near White House had shouted threats

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 5:55 PM CDT
|
Two officials familiar with the matter say the man who was shot and wounded near the White House by a uniformed Secret Service officer Monday had been threatening to kill people.