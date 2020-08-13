Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Officers rescue man pinned underneath car in Ariz.

Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MESA, Ariz. (KPNX/CNN) -- Body camera footage captures the rescue of an Arizona man pinned underneath a car Tuesday morning.

Devon Haycock was working underneath his wife’s Honda Civic when one of the jacks he was using to prop it up collapsed.

“And he just barely shifted just to get his arm in a different position and the whole car came down off the jacks and it bounced on him,” said his wife, Kaylin Haycock. “We both screamed.”

While pinned, Devon Haycock said he couldn’t take deep breaths, only a “bunch of little breaths.”

“His whole upper body was under the car,” said Mesa police officer Nolan Martineau. “His legs were sticking out. I could see the jack that he has was kind of tilted, it failed.”

Martineau and Officer Josh Gardner responded to the call.

They decided they’d have to lift the nearly 3,000 pound vehicle in order to rescue him.

“When I heard, ‘OK, we’re going to lift up,’ that’s when my vision started to go blurry,” he said. “I was starting to pass out.”

With the help of a neighbor, the officers were able to lift the car enough for Haycock to get out.

“I was just getting deep breaths in,” Devon Haycock said. “Just happy, happy to be alive.”

Devon Haycock says that he is extremely thankful for the officers. He and Kaylin Haycock are expecting, and thanks to the officer’s help, Devon Haycock will get to meet her and be a father.

“I have children myself,” Gardner said. “It should be a happy, rewarding experience for them.”

“I was just really happy that he was OK. That he was able to get out on his own, so that was really good sign; that he was still breathing and talking,” Martineau said.

Devon Haycock says the car still needs some suspension work, but he’s going to take it to a mechanic with the proper equipment.

