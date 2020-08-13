Chopping through a pandemic: Local friends open axe-throwing attraction
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Michelle Irwin and Shawna Latino worked together to open up Stumpy’s Hatchet House in Waco during the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We started construction a week after shelter in place,” Irwin said. “We really had to take a hard check and say, ‘Are we really going to do this?‘”
“Any time you have a startup, the last month everything ramps up,” Latino said. “You go non-stop from trying to get all the finishing touches you want to make sure everything is perfect.”
Irwin and Latino both have full-time jobs outside of their management duties at Stumpy’s, but now they’re enjoying seeing their dream come to reality.
When patrons choose to visit the axe-throwing facility, each group will have a coach show them how to safely toss a hatchet.
Michelle and Shawna have found out that starting a business is a lot like throwing an axe.
“You learn a lot about yourself, things you don’t know you’re capable of,” Latino said. “It’s been a great experience.”
“There were a lot of moving pieces,” Irwin said. “We didn’t really know what to expect. As it came together, it’s so cool.”
