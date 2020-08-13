Advertisement

Chopping through a pandemic: Local friends open axe-throwing attraction

By Tyler Bouldin
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Michelle Irwin and Shawna Latino worked together to open up Stumpy’s Hatchet House in Waco during the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We started construction a week after shelter in place,” Irwin said. “We really had to take a hard check and say, ‘Are we really going to do this?‘”

“Any time you have a startup, the last month everything ramps up,” Latino said. “You go non-stop from trying to get all the finishing touches you want to make sure everything is perfect.”

Irwin and Latino both have full-time jobs outside of their management duties at Stumpy’s, but now they’re enjoying seeing their dream come to reality.

When patrons choose to visit the axe-throwing facility, each group will have a coach show them how to safely toss a hatchet.

Michelle and Shawna have found out that starting a business is a lot like throwing an axe.

“You learn a lot about yourself, things you don’t know you’re capable of,” Latino said. “It’s been a great experience.”

“There were a lot of moving pieces,” Irwin said. “We didn’t really know what to expect. As it came together, it’s so cool.”

