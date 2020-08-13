Advertisement

Clifton student tests positive for COVID-19; recently attended football practice

Clifton High School
Clifton High School(Clifton ISD)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CLIFTON, Texas (KWTX) - A Clifton ISD student who tested positive for COVID-19 recently attended a football practice but, “based on a timeline,” the students was “not infectious while at practice,” said Andy Ball, the school district’s superintendent.

Ball said that based on a conversation with the student, “they were not in close contact with any students or staff while at practice.”

The district has been told football practices may continue.

Ball further said “the student has not returned to district property since testing positive and last had contact on campus with #TeamCISD students and staff on Friday, August 7, 2020.”

“For precautionary reasons, and in accordance with state and national guidance, any person who attended football practice during the listed date should monitor their health for signs of symptoms,” Ball said.

The school district will sanitize any school facilities recently accessed by the student.

