COVID-19 claims another life in Central Texas, total case count rises to more than 13,000

(KWTX) - The new coronavirus has claimed another life in Central Texas and the total number of confirmed cases rose to at least 13,091 Thursday with the addition of 216 new cases.

The death toll from the virus in Central Texas rose to at least 151 Thursday with the death of a Lampasas County resident, according to state data.

According to state figures based on death certificates and county of residence, the area death toll includes 46 Bell County residents, 20 more than the local count of 26; two Bosque County residents; five Coryell County residents, one more than the local count; three Falls County residents; three Hamilton County residents; seven Hill County residents; four Lampasas County residents; three Leon County residents; three Limestone County residents; 60 McLennan County residents, 10 fewer than the local count of 70; three Milam County residents; 10 Navarro County residents, five fewer than the local count of 15; and two Robertson County residents, one fewer than the local count.

The Texas death toll increased by 255 Thursday to 9,289.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported 6,755 new cases of the virus Thursday, increasing the statewide total to 513,575.

Of that number, 128,526 cases were active and 375,760 patients have recovered.

The statewide positivity rate dropped from 23.92% Monday to 16.08% on Wednesday, according to DSHS data.

At least 6,879 patients were hospitalized Thursday, down from 7,028 on Wednesday.

In the two Trauma Service Regions that include most of Central Texas, at least 121 patients were hospitalized Thursday, eight fewer than on Wednesday.

More than 4.2 million tests have been administered and the virus is now present in all but three of the state’s 254 counties.

BELL COUNTY

Bell County added 124 confirmed cases of the virus to its total Thursday, but 30 were from earlier because reporting was delayed.

A total of 4,089 residents have now been diagnosed with the virus.

A total of 3,102 have recovered.

The trends we’ve been seeing in age and geographic distribution of cases continue,” Bell County Public Health District Director Dr. Amanda Robison-Chadwell said.

“The decline in the number of cases reported daily seems to have stopped and we have leveled out for the time being. We do expect to see cases begin to climb again by fall and it is important to continue to maintain vigilance and engage in COVID-19 preventative behaviors,” she said.

The state count, which includes Fort Hood personnel who live on post rose to 4,071 Thursday.

Texas Department of State Health Services data based on death certificates and county of residence showed 46 Bell County residents diagnosed with the virus have died.

The Bell County Health District is reporting 26 deaths including a Killeen man in his 50s in ICU died who died on April 8, a Temple man in his 60s in intensive care who died on April 6 who died on April 6, a Temple woman in her 80s who had been diagnosed with the virus died on March 26, and a woman in her 90s who was a resident of West Inn Nursing and Rehabilitation whose death was announced on May 30.

Also, a resident of Weston Inn Nursing and Rehabilitation whose death was announced on June 3; a woman in her 60s who was a resident of Weston Inn whose death was reported on June 9, a woman in her 70s who was transferred on June 1 from Weston Inn Nursing and Rehabilitation to Scott & White Medical Center died on June 14; two men in their 80s whose deaths were reported on June 17, both of whom were residents of Weston Inn Nursing & Rehabilitation in Temple; a man in his 60s whose was reported on June 19 who also was a former resident of Weston Inn; a woman in her 50s with underlying conditions whose death was reported on June 22; a man in his 90s who died on June 25; a Killeen woman in her 80s whose death was reported on June 29.

The death of Bell County man in his 20s who died outside of the county was reported on July 10; the death of a Bell County man in his 70s was reported on July 15; the death of a Temple man in his 90s was reported on July 17; the death of a Killeen man in his 70s was reported on July 17; the death of a Killeen woman in her 70s was reported on July 19, and the death of a man in his 80s who was a resident of the Indian Oaks Living Center in Harker Heights was reported on July 29.

On Aug. 4 health officials reported the death of a Harker Heights man in his 60s who had battled the virus since June; the death of a Killeen woman in her 70s was reported on Aug. 6; a Bell County woman in her 70s who was diagnosed with the virus in July died on Aug. 6.

On Aug. 10, officials reported the deaths of a Belton woman in her 80s who’d be fighting the virus for some time and a Harker Heights man in his 50s who had underlying conditions.

Officials reported two more deaths on Aug. 11, a Killeen woman in her 60s with underlying conditions who died Monday and a Killeen woman in her 80s who died Tuesday.

MCLENNAN COUNTY

McLennan County health officials reported 84 new cases of the virus Thursday, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 5,248.

Of the total, 1,741 cases were active and 3,437 patients have recovered.

Fifty three patients were hospitalized Thursday, 14 of them on ventilators.

Thirty seven of the 53 are McLennan County residents.

The most recent cases involve five residents ranging in age from 1 to 10; 14 residents ranging in age from 11 to 19; 15 residents in their 20s; 13 residents in their 30s; five residents in their 40s; 12 residents in their 50s; nine residents who range in age from 60 to 64; eight residents who range in age from 65 to 49, and three residents who are 80 or older.

Free COVID-19 testing with no registration required will be available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday at the Highlander Gym on the McLennan Community College Campus.

The virus has claimed the lives of 70 McLennan County residents, according to local data.

The Texas Department of State Health Services sets the county’s death toll at 60.

Among the first McLennan County residents to die of the virus in the county were G.W. Carver Middle School Principal Phillip Perry, who died of complications from the virus on March 31; a 61-year old McLennan County man whom a neighbor found dead on April 8; a 69-year-old man who died on April 9 at a local hospital, and a 66-year-old resident whose death was announced on April 22.

The others include a 46-year-old man with no apparent underlying issues who died June 18 in a Waco hospital, a 44-year-old man who died on June 23 in a local hospital; a 53-year-old man who died on June 28 at a local hospital; an 89-year-old man who died on June 29 at a local hospital; an 87-year-old man who died June 29 at a local hospital; a 62-year-old woman and a 77-year-old man whose deaths were reported on July 4; a 71-year-old woman and a 76-year-old man whose deaths were reported on July 6; a 72-year-old man whose death was reported on July 8; a 41-year-old woman whose death was reported on July 9; a 93-year-old woman who died on July 11 at a local hospital; a 42-year-old woman who died July 12 at a local hospital; a 73-year-old man who died on July 13 at his home; an 87-year-old woman who died on July 14 at a local hospital; an 87-year-old woman who died late on July 15 at a local long term care facility; a 75-year-old man who died on July 16 at a local hospital; a 66-year-old man who died July 17 at a local hospital; a 69-year-old woman, whose death was reported on July 18; an 82-year-old woman whose death was reported on July 18; a 97-year-old woman whose death was reported on July 21, and a 43-year-old man and two 88-year-old men whose deaths were reported on July 22.

The county reported a single-day record of four deaths on July 23, a 52-year-old woman, a 70-year-old woman, a 97-year-old woman and an 83-year-old woman.

The county reported three more deaths on July 24, a 70-year-old woman, an 84-year-old woman and a 55-year old man, raising the death toll from the virus to 35, an increase of 13 since July 17.

The death of a 55-year-old woman was reported on July 27.

On July 28, the county reported three more deaths from the virus, a 72-year-old man, an 84-year-old man and a 91-year-old man.

The deaths of a 75-year-old man, an 87-year-old woman and an 84-year-old woman were reported on July 29.

On July 30, the county reported the deaths of an 83-year-old man and a 69-year-old woman.

The death of an 81-year-old man was reported on July 31.

Health officials reported the death of a 66-year-old woman on Aug. 1 and the deaths of a 62-year-old woman and a 90-year-old woman on Aug. 2.

On Aug. 3 the deaths of a 62-year-old woman, a 77-year-old man and an 84-year-old woman, were reported.

On Aug. 5, health officials reported the deaths of a 69-year-old man and an 87-year-old man.

The deaths of two more residents were reported on Aug. 6, a 67-year-old man and a 90-year-old man.

The deaths of five women, ages 98, 61, 68, 91 and 83, and two men, ages 81 and 90, were announced on July 7, a one-day record.

Health officials reported the death of an 80-year-old man on Aug. 8 and a 93-year-old woman whose death was reported on Aug. 9.

Officials reported the county’s 65th death on Aug. 11, a 72-year-old man.

The deaths of five more residents were reported on Aug. 12 including a 67-year-old man, a 92-year-old woman, an 89-year-old woman, an 89-year-old man and a 65-year-old woman, increasing the virus’ toll in the county to 70.

CORYELL COUNTY

Coryell County reported a total of 431 cases Thursday, an increase of one.

Of the total 276 cases were active and 151 patients have recovered.

The state’s count, which includes prison inmates, increased by 14 to 710 with 543 recoveries.

The county's death toll is five, according to state data, but according to local data the virus has claimed four lives in the county including a Copperas Cove man in his 70s who died on April 9 at Advent Hospital in Killeen, to which he was admitted on April 2; a Copperas Cove man in his 60s who was diagnosed with the virus on April 5; a Copperas Cove man whose death was reported on July 8, and a Gatesville man in his 60s whose death was reported on July 12.

LIMESTONE COUNTY

Limestone County reported a total of 287 cases Thursday, an increase of 29.

Of that number, 148 patients have recovered.

Three Limestone County residents have died of the virus.

The first was a Mexia woman in her late 50s to early 60s with underlying health conditions who died on March 31 at Parkview Regional Hospital in Mexia after she was diagnosed with COVID-19.

NAVARRO COUNTY

Navarro County reported 925 confirmed cases Thursday, an increase of eight, and another 170 probable cases for a total of 1,095.

Of the total, 151 cases were active and 929 patients have recovered.

Six patients were hospitalized Thursday.

The county is reporting a total of 15 deaths, but state data showed a total of 10.

OTHER COUNTIES

According to the latest figures Thursday Bosque County was reporting 178 cases, an increase of four, and 95 recoveries. Revised state data based on death certificates showed two deaths in the county.

Falls County had 142 confirmed cases and 95 recoveries Thursday. State data showed three deaths.

Freestone County was reporting 172 cases, an increase of eight, with 125 recoveries.

Hamilton County was reporting 89 cases Thursday. A total of 49 patients have recovered. Three residents have died of the virus, according to state data.

Hill County reported a total of 336 cases Thursday with 267 recoveries. Seven residents have died, according to state data.

Lampasas County was reporting 126 cases with 73 recoveries. A fourth resident diagnosed with the virus has died, according to state data.

Leon County reported 154 confirmed cases with 126 recoveries Thursday. Three county residents diagnosed with the virus have died, according to state data.

Milam County reported 357 cases and 331 recoveries Thursday. Twenty three cases were active. Three Milam County residents diagnosed with the virus have died, according to both state and local data. Four patients were hospitalized. Cameron City Hall is closed to the public after an employee was diagnosed with COVID-19, although other employees continue to work. The only impact on services involves in-person utility payments, which may be made online or by phone. The tentative reopening date is Aug. 21.

Mills County reported 26 cases with 13 recoveries Thursday.

Robertson County was still reporting 244 confirmed cases Thursday. Of that number, 105 cases were active and 139 patients have recovered. One resident of the county diagnosed with the virus has died, according to local data. The state reports two deaths.

San Saba County reported 26 cases and 19 recoveries Thursday.

