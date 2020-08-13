Advertisement

CPS asks for help in finding missing Texas newborn

Authorities are asking for information on the whereabouts of one-month-old Gatlyn Baker and his parents, Kenny and Chelsea Baker.
Authorities are asking for information on the whereabouts of one-month-old Gatlyn Baker and his parents, Kenny and Chelsea Baker.((Source: Texas Dept. of Family and Protective Services))
By Lane Luckie
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 9:03 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services is asking for the public’s help in locating a one-month-old boy who was last seen in Smith County.

According to DFPS, the state was granted custody Tuesday of Gatlyn Baker, who was born on July 8, by Henderson County Family Court Judge Nancy Adams Perryman.

“When the Department attempted to execute the removal of Gatlyn, the mother, Chelsea Baker ran with him,” a news release stated.

DFPS said the infant is believed to be with his parents, Kenny and Chelsea Baker, who were last seen in the Flint area. The couple were driving a black 2005 Chevy Tahoe with Texas license plate number MWF 2406.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact Child Protective Investigations Amanda Prewitt at (903) 368-0064.

