CPS asks for help in finding missing Texas newborn

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services is asking for the public’s help in locating a one-month-old boy who was last seen in Smith County.

According to DFPS, the state was granted custody Tuesday of Gatlyn Baker, who was born on July 8, by Henderson County Family Court Judge Nancy Adams Perryman.

“When the Department attempted to execute the removal of Gatlyn, the mother, Chelsea Baker ran with him,” a news release stated.

DFPS said the infant is believed to be with his parents, Kenny and Chelsea Baker, who were last seen in the Flint area. The couple were driving a black 2005 Chevy Tahoe with Texas license plate number MWF 2406.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact Child Protective Investigations Amanda Prewitt at (903) 368-0064.

Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.