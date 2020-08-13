Advertisement

Excessive & Dangerous Heat Wave Continues

By Camille Hoxworth
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
We now have an excessive heat warning and heat advisory in place across all of Central Texas through Saturday. The Highs will be well over 100° and it could feel as hot as 110° both Friday and Saturday. Make sure you are drinking lots of water to stay hydrated! While we remain in the heart of summer and he heat continues this weekend, we at least have some relief in sight thanks to a summertime cold front!

Our front is set to move through the area early next week and will bring us relief from the heat we’ve seen all month long. Monday’s cold front should slowly creep through the area. Temperatures Monday may still briefly reach 100° immediately before the front but most should remain in the mid-to-upper 90s. Monday’s front may also kick up a few isolated showers and storms but the rain chances are only near 20%. Once Monday’s front clears the area, temperatures Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday should be enjoyable (for late-August) in the mid 90s!

