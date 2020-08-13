Advertisement

Georgia governor to drop lawsuit over Atlanta mask mandate

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp looks on during a coronavirus briefing at the Capitol Friday, July 17, 2020, in Atlanta. Kemp sued the city of Atlanta over its face-mask requirement just after President Donald Trump arrived in the city without wearing a mask, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said Friday.
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp looks on during a coronavirus briefing at the Capitol Friday, July 17, 2020, in Atlanta. Kemp sued the city of Atlanta over its face-mask requirement just after President Donald Trump arrived in the city without wearing a mask, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said Friday.(AP Photo/John Bazemore)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Thursday said he’s dropping a lawsuit against the city of Atlanta in a dispute over the city’s requirement to wear masks in public and other restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kemp had sued Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and the City Council. The Republican governor argued local leaders cannot impose measures that are more or less restrictive than those in his executive orders.

The decision to drop the lawsuit comes as negotiations ordered by a judge between Kemp and Bottoms broke down, according to a statement from Kemp.

In a series of executive orders, Kemp has strongly urged people to wear masks but declined to require them. And he has sought to block local governments from issuing orders requiring that masks be worn.

Bottoms, a Democrat, had said those statements are recommendations, not legal orders, and that Kemp did not understand what she was doing.

The lawsuit filed July 16 asked a judge to overturn Bottoms’ orders that are more restrictive than Kemp’s, block her from issuing any more such orders, instruct the City Council not to ratify Bottoms’ actions or adopt any ordinances inconsistent with Kemp’s orders. He also sought to prohibit Bottoms from making public statements asserting she has authority that exceeds Kemp’s, and to require city officials to enforce “all provisions” of Kemp’s existing orders.

In a court filing last month, lawyers for the city argued that the lawsuit is barred by sovereign immunity, which says state and local governments can’t be sued without their consent. The city has the right to take action to protect the public, and its mask mandate is not inconsistent with or preempted by the governor’s order, the city’s filing argued.

“In the absence of state leadership on this issue, local governments have stepped in to protect their citizens,” the city’s filing said.

The Georgia Municipal Association, which represents municipal governments throughout the state, as well as Democratic state lawmakers and several labor unions had filed briefs saying the governor has overstepped his authority by trying to limit additional measures taken by local governments to fight the spread of the coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Two-vehicle crash on local highway leaves one man dead, 2 others critically injured

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash on a local highway that left a man dead and sent two others to a local hospital in critical condition.

National Politics

UAE to establish full diplomatic ties with Israel

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says the announcement that full diplomatic ties will be established with the United Arab Emirates has ushered in a “new era” in Israel’s relations with the Arab world.

National Politics

US seizes digital currency accounts used by militant groups

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Justice Department has seized millions of dollars from cryptocurrency accounts used by militant organizations based abroad, including the Islamic State group and al-Qaida.

State

Alert issued in Texas woman’s early-morning disappearance

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Authorities issued a CLEAR Alert Thursday afternoon for a Texas woman who disappeared early Thursday morning.

Latest News

National

US says Iran briefly seizes oil tanker near Strait of Hormuz

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Iranian navy held the vessel for some five hours before releasing it Wednesday, said a U.S. military official who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss details not yet made public.

State

Texas couple charged after infant found dead in bucket of tar

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
A Texas couple have been charged after their infant son was found dead in a bucket of tar.

National

Teen honors man who saved him from drowning and died trying to save his best friend

Updated: 1 hour ago
A 14-year-old survivor of a near-drowning met the family of the stranger who died after rescuing him over the weekend.

National Politics

Trump opposes postal money that would help vote-by-mail

Updated: 1 hour ago
President Donald Trump said Thursday that he opposes additional funding for the U.S. Postal Service, acknowledging that his position would starve the agency of money Democrats say it needs to process an anticipated surge in mail-in ballots during the coronavirus pandemic.

Health

Schools in six more Central Texas districts open doors to students

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Hannah Hall
Students returned to class in person or online Thursday in six more Central Texas school districts.

National

Fatburger owner is buying Johnny Rockets for $25 million

Updated: 1 hour ago
FAT Brands has been hit hard by the pandemic, but investors like its plan to take Johnny Rockets' retro diner theme to “new heights.”