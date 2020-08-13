Advertisement

In flight baby

Sky was born on Aug. 5 on a plane between Glenallen and Anchorage.
Sky was born on Aug. 5 on a plane between Glenallen and Anchorage.(Chrystal Hicks)
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - The mother of a baby born on an airplane that was taking her to a hospital in Anchorage has named her son Sky to reflect his unique birth.

KTUU-TV reports that Chrystal Hicks gave birth to Sky Airon Hicks on Aug. 5 around 1 a.m. after boarding a plane from the small community of Glennallen to be flown to a hospital.

She was 35 weeks pregnant.

Hicks and her son made it safely to the hospital.

Sky was placed on a breathing machine when he arrived because he was born a month premature.

The baby is expected to be discharged from the hospital next week.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Business

American Airlines considers cutting flights to many smaller cities

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
American Airlines is considering dropping flights to up to 30 smaller U.S. cities this fall.

Offbeat

Bald eagle shows air superiority, sends drone into lake

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
A bald eagle launched an aerial assault on a drone operated by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy - which is known as EGLE - ripping off a propeller and sending the aircraft into Lake Michigan.

Offbeat

Wayward emu captured running through New Jersey city

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
A wayward emu was taken to an animal shelter after it was captured while running through the streets of a northern New Jersey city.

News

Two-vehicle crash on local highway leaves one man dead, 2 others critically injured

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash on a local highway that left a man dead and sent two others to a local hospital in critical condition.

Latest News

State

Alert issued in Texas woman’s early-morning disappearance

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
Authorities issued a CLEAR Alert Thursday afternoon for a Texas woman who disappeared early Thursday morning.

State

Texas couple charged after infant found dead in bucket of tar

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
A Texas couple have been charged after their infant son was found dead in a bucket of tar.

Health

Schools in six more Central Texas districts open doors to students

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Hannah Hall
Students returned to class in person or online Thursday in six more Central Texas school districts.

News

Mother of slain Central Texas toddler indicted for capital murder

Updated: 3 hours ago
The mother of a Central Texas toddler whose bruised and battered body was found in a trash dumpster was indicted for capital murder Thursday.

State

Texas pastor under investigation for child sex crimes

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KXII staff
A Texas pastor arrested for child pornography is being investigated for additional child sex crimes, authorities say.

News

All-girl quintuplets born at Odessa Regional Medical Center

Updated: 3 hours ago
Heather and Priscilla Rodriguez gave the world a big high five on Thursday, August 13, with the birth the first set of quintuplets in the West Texas region.