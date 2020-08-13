Killeen: New Boys & Girls Club facility opens

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The brand new “Futures Campus” for the Boys and Girls Club of Central Texas was opened on Wednesday evening.

A “soft” grand opening was held with guests social distancing as the new facility was unveiled.

The new facility has a gym, a clubhouse for kids under 12, a college career center and a family counseling center.

Vice President of resource development Daniel Hall says he hopes the facility can bring about change in the downtown Killeen area.

“We have more space for kids to have fun here,” he said.

“We have more space for kids to imagine and explore, to learn and grow, get excited about healthy habits and lifestyles. More importantly, we have space where we can invite the community in.”

The project cost more than $3 million with several donors contributing, including Texas A&M Central Texas.

