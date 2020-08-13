Local police investigating motorcycle wreck
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Police late Wednesday were investigating a wreck involving a motorcyclist on Stan Schlueter near Elms and Cunningham.
The wreck was reported shortly before 10 p.m.
A woman at the scene said paramedics airlifted the motorcyclist to a hospital.
The motorcyclist appeared to have been struck by the driver of a Honda Civic.
“The guy flew a good, long while. Poor thing,” the witness said.
No further information is available.
