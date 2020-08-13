Local police investigating motorcycle wreck

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Police late Wednesday were investigating a wreck involving a motorcyclist on Stan Schlueter near Elms and Cunningham.

The wreck was reported shortly before 10 p.m.

A woman at the scene said paramedics airlifted the motorcyclist to a hospital.

The motorcyclist appeared to have been struck by the driver of a Honda Civic.

“The guy flew a good, long while. Poor thing,” the witness said.

No further information is available.

